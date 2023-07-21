Audiences will have to wait just a little longer to enjoy Luca Guadagnino's next film, as Deadline reports that Challengers has canceled its world premiere due to the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike. The comedy about an unusual couple involved in the world of professional tennis was supposed to be screened for the first time during this year's edition of the Venice Film Festival, but plans have changed because studios refuse to pay fair wages for their workers. In addition to the world premiered being canceled, the release date for the movie has also being changed, and it will now premiere in theaters on April 26, 2024.

Zendaya stars in the upcoming movie as Tashi Duncan, the wife of a famous tennis player portrayed by none other than Mike Faist. Things will start to get complicated for everybody when a figure from their past becomes a part of their lives again, and drama will unfold in a love triangle unlike anything the tennis circuit has seen before. Josh O'Connor will play Patrick, a professional tennis player who used to hang out with Tashi and Art (Faist) when they were younger. But with the passage of time, things aren't quite the same, as the three people are faced with making tough decisions as an adult.

The film will mar a clear distinction from what the main cast members have been doing over the past couple of years. O'Connor played King Charles III in The Crown, where he was still depicted as a young Prince who had to live under his mother's rules. On the other hand, Zendaya has been busy swinging around New York City in the Spider-Man franchise, while also being a part of the war for Arrakis' future in Dune. After Faist's performance in West Side Story, seeing all of the performers participating in a romantic comedy will be a nice change of pace for them and for the viewers who enjoy their work.

What's Next for Zendaya?

When all is said and done between the young people who find themselves trapped in a love triangle, Zendaya will go back to one of her most prominent roles from recent years. The sands of the desert are waiting for her, as Chani will be a crucial part of the war to come in this year's Dune: Part Two. Denis Villeneuve is back to direct yet another epic story set in the distant world of Arrakis, where Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) is still learning how to be a good leader for his people. It remains to be seen who will survive in one of this year's most anticipated sequels.

