The announcement of the Oscar nominations always comes with its fair share of snubs and surprises. The Academy rarely, if ever, finds a way to satisfy all film fans. However, one particular omission glaringly stood out when Bowen Yang and Rachel Sennott listed all the nominated films and people. It came in the Best Original Score category, where Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross failed to earn a nomination for their work on Luca Guadagnino’s Challengers. The snub immediately created a frenzy on social media, with passionate supporters of the film, and its score, expressing outrage over the Academy’s misstep. These fans have valid points, too, as perhaps no other score from 2024 was as popular, or integral to the overall success of a film, as Reznor and Ross' composition for Challengers.

Reznor and Ross' Score Elevated Guadagnino's Already Great Film

Despite the Academy's apparent lack of appreciation for it, Challengers was one of the most acclaimed films of 2024 among both fans and critics. The sleek, sexy tennis drama garnered praise for Guadagnino's inventive direction, Justin Kuritzkes' compelling screenplay, the magnificent performances given by Zendaya, Mike Faist, and Josh O'Connor, and, of course, its pulsating music. It was a bold choice to pair this sports-movie-meets-love-triangle tale with such a heart-pounding and electric piece of music, but it is one that ultimately paid off. Now, many months after the film first hit theaters, it is impossible to imagine it, especially any of the stellar tennis scenes, without Reznor and Ross' score blasting in the background.

The Challengers score is undeniably linked to the film's overall effectiveness. Without the music, it would feel like a completely different movie — even potentially belonging to a different genre entirely — which is not something that can be said for every film score. That is what ultimately makes its snub at the Oscars so absurd. Similar to how, in a just world, the Best Original Song award should go to a song that actually features prominently in the film, rather than one that just plays over the credits — Best Original Score should award music that impacts a movie's aesthetic and level of success.

Not only did Reznor and Ross' score amplify the quality of Challengers, but it became a beloved work of art unto itself. This is an incredibly impressive feat. Although we sometimes see a single song in a film, such as "Shallow" from 2018's A Star is Born, become a legitimate hit separate from its film's popularity, it is extremely rare for this to happen to a score. One could even argue that Reznor and Ross' music is just as beloved as Challengers is.

Ultimately, the five films that did receive a nod in Best Original Score were The Brutalist, Conclave, Emilia Pérez, Wicked, and The Wild Robot. While these are all effective and beautifully crafted scores, none of them heightened or augmented their film as much as Reznor and Ross' work did. With Wicked and Emilia Pérez being musicals known more for their individual songs, rather than their complete score, one could question the necessity of their inclusion in this category.

'Challengers' Received Zero Nominations, Adding to an Unfortunate Oscars History for Guadagnino