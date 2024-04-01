The Big Picture Tashi Duncan faces a life-changing injury in upcoming drama Challengers, exploring the unpredictable world of professional tennis.

Zendaya shines as Tashi, navigating new relationships with Patrick and Art in the fast-paced setting of the sport.

Luca Guadagnino delves into passion and emotional growth in Challengers, inviting audiences to reflect on personal romantic experiences.

Tashi Duncan (Zendaya) will be trapped in one of the most complicated situations of her life in Challengers, the upcoming drama from Luca Guadagnino set in the fast-paced world of professional tennis. Amazon MGM Pictures has released a new featurette from the movie, focusing on the protagonist of the story portrayed by the Spider-Man: No Way Home star. A dangerous injury might take Tashi away from the courts, but as a new stage of her career begins, she'll soon realize that life as a former tennis professional might be as unpredictable as the sport she's been playing during her entire life.

The trailers for Challengers have delighted audiences with the way Tashi can be interacting with the other lead characters of the movie, Patrick (Josh O'Connor) and Art Donaldson (Mike Faist). But the new featurette from the movie features Zendaya talking about her character was used to a certain lifestyle and the bright promise of her future before the injury cut her time in the spotlight short. As Art's wife, Tashi decides to become his tennis coach at the same time. But how will that change when the couple are introduced to Patrick, another brilliant athlete who will slide into their lives to spice things up?

In Challengers, Luca Guadagnino will explore a world of passion and emotional curiosity set in the world of professional tennis, but the filmmaker is no stranger to exploring how young minds experience romantic love. Other films from Guadagnino, including Call Me By Your Name and Bones and All, have also followed young protagonists as they live through the relationships that will eventually define the rest of their lives. The director certainly enjoys making audiences reflect about their own romantic experiences when engaging with his work, and Challengers won't be the exception.

The Brilliant Cast of 'Challengers'

There's no denying that Zendaya's career has been growing at an impressive rate over the past few years, with the performer delivering some of her best work in Euphoria and in the Dune movies that have taken over the box office. In Challengers, Zendaya will step into the shoes of a character as unpredictable as the sport she plays at a professional level, with Tashi more than ready to learn about what's expecting her after she meets Patrick. On the other hand, Mike Faist will also be seen later this year as Danny Lyon in The Bikeriders, an upcoming movie about the lives of the Outlaws MC.

You can check out the new featurette from Challengers below, before the movie premieres in theaters on April 26: