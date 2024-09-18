Back in April 2024, no film dominated conversations more than Luca Guadagnino's Challengers. A hot, vibrant, tennis-based drama, the movie served up an ace at the box office, earning almost $100 million worldwide. Thanks to a stellar cast and an already iconic score, the film did everything right to put its name forward for major awards, that is except for an aptly timed release, with an April debut likely to harm its Academy Awards chances.

Nevertheless, this won't stop those involved in the production from being mightily proud of its success both critically and publicly, with its exit from theaters only leading to more success on VOD and home media. That being said, some have still waited for a streaming release, and, with that in mind, here's a handy breakdown of exactly how you can watch Challengers.

Is 'Challengers' Streaming on Prime Video?

Yes! It was officially revealed on September 11 that Challengers would be heading to Prime Video on Thursday, September 19, joining the eye-catching bunch of titles already available on the streamer. Challengers was produced by Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer, who, back in March 2022, merged with Prime Video to create the production and distribution studio Amazon MGM Studios. Because of this merger, any MGM projects will, sometime after release, make their way to Prime Video to the delight of subscribers; it's just a shame Challengers had to take the best part of five months to arrive. However, the movie has been available to purchase or rent on Prime for some time, but will now be available for all Prime Video subscribers.

For those without a subscription who will need one in time to indulge in Guadagnino's off-court ménage à trois, Prime Video is available on its own for $8.99 per month. Alternatively, it can be purchased as a bundle with the rest of Amazon Prime for $14.99 per month or $139 per year. For an additional $2.99 per month, you can even have ads removed. For more information on the range of offers Prime has available, check out the link below.

Can You Watch 'Challengers' Without Prime?

Luckily, Prime isn't the only way to catch Challengers on streaming. Thanks to the aforementioned MGM being the production company behind the steamy sports drama, Challengers is - and has been for some time - available to stream on MGM+.

Challengers is available alongside many other new and must-see movies, from John Krasinski's family-friendly IF to Jason Statham's buzzing thriller The Beekeeper, and even the recent Bob Marley biopic, Bob Marley: One Love. MGM+ costs just $6.99 a month or $58.99 a year, with more information available via the link below.

Is 'Challengers' Available on VOD?

Currently, you can grab Challengers on VOD via a range of platforms. The film was made available on VOD back on May 17, 2024. The film is available to rent in UHD for $3.99 or purchase outright in UHD for $19.99. Check out the links below for a selection of VOD options.

Is 'Challengers' Available on Blu-ray?

Back on July 9, 2024, Challengers served onto home media, with DVD and Blu-ray releases. Sadly, and certainly surprisingly, Challengers did not score a 4K release despite sure demand from fans. Alas, if a belated 4K or 4K steel book addition were to arrive, make sure to stay tuned to Collider to find out when.

Watch the 'Challengers' Trailer

The Challengers trailer, available to watch above, gives a pulsating glimpse at the tantalizing thrills and spills waiting for potential viewers. An official synopsis for Challengers reads:

"Tennis player turned coach Tashi (Zendaya) has taken her husband, Art (Mike Faist), and transformed him into a world-famous grand slam champion. To jolt him out of his recent losing streak, she makes him play a “Challenger” event — close to the lowest level of pro tournament — where he finds himself standing across the net from his former best friend and Tashi’s former boyfriend (Josh O’Connor)."

The film was received glowingly upon its release, with many citing a frantic score from the ever-brilliant Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross; superb lead performances from Faist, O'Connor, and Zendaya, and an immersive tale full of twists, turns - and even a threesome, for good measure - as the reason for its success. However, perhaps more than all that, was the praise for Guadagnino, whose career trajectory seems to stay on the rise as his projects continue. Using all he has learned across his 25-year career to date, Challengers feels like the culmination of a decade-long era in his work from A Bigger Splash to Call Me By Your Name, and Bones and All. In his review for Collider, Ross Bonaime was quick to praise the director's triumph in Challengers, saying:

"This [Challengers] ends up feeling like a culmination of Guadagnino’s talents, all wrapped up into a film that seems like his most commercial project yet on paper. We have the absurd build in passion that we saw in something like Call Me by Your Name, mixed with the unpredictability of a film like Bones and All, and the build to a remarkable conclusion that ended Suspiria with a bang. But it’s also tied into the complicated character-focused dramas that Guadagnino began his features career with. It’s simply gratifying to watch Guadagnino combine all of his skills into this one immensely entertaining project."