The Big Picture Get a ticket discount for "Challengers" with the "make it a threesome" promo on May 19.

The movie has an 89% score from reviewers and a 73% approval rating from casual fans.

"Challengers" follows a love triangle among former tennis prodigies that tests love and loyalty.

One of 2024's most talked-about movies thus far is generating even more conversation with an interesting new promo. The official Challengers X account announced a new ticketing promotion inviting viewers to "make it a threesome" and get a ticket discount. On Sunday, May 19, people who purchase three tickets for Challengers will be charged for the price of two. This is one of the best marketing stunts in recent years, and proof that the executives involved with Challengers are extremely aware of the conversation surrounding the movie. The offer is only available at select theaters and will expire after May 19.

Challengers stars Zendaya, Mike Faist, and Josh O'Connor, and has been praised by critics and audiences alike as the steamiest blockbuster of the year, and one of the sexiest movies ever. The film currently boasts an impressive 89% score from reviewers and a 73% approval rating from casual fans on the aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes. Luca Guadagnino, previously known for directing Bones and All starring Timothée Chalamet, directed Challengers and Justin Kuritzkes wrote the script. This was Kuritzkes first writing credit since a video short in 2007, and he turned in a stellar script that has resonated with movie Challengers viewers, propelling the film to a hefty box office total of more than $70 million.

What Is ‘Challengers’ About?

Close

Challengers tells the story of Tashi Duncan (Zendaya), a former tennis prodigy whose career is cut short due to a devastating injury. Before this, however, she runs into two other aspiring tennis professionals, Art Donaldson (Faist) and Patrick Zweig (O'Connor), who each lust after her for both her looks and her abilities. All three of their lives are turned upside down when what starts as one of the spiciest love triangles in history ends up tearing apart friendships and testing the limits of love and loyalty. Fans have praised composers Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross' score for Challengers, which the film leans into in its most intense moments to extrapolate both tension and raw emotion. It is the second outing of the year for star Zendaya, who previously appeared opposite Chalamet in Denis Villenueve's Dune: Part Two, which has become the biggest movie of 2024 by a considerable margin, grossing more than $700 million at the worldwide box office.

Challengers is now available to purchase on digital platforms and is still playing in theaters. Get tickets below for the "make it a threesome" promotion on Sunday, May 19, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

Challengers 8 10 Follows three players who knew each other when they were teenagers as they compete in a tennis tournament to be the world-famous grand slam winner, and reignite old rivalries on and off the court. Director Luca Guadagnino Cast Zendaya , Josh O'Connor , Mike Faist Main Genre Drama Writers Justin Kuritzkes

FIND TICKETS