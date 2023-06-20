Get ready for a young star to take the advantage point on the court, as MGM has released the first trailer for Luca Guadagnino's Challengers. The movie will be a romantic sports comedy that will dive head-first into the world of tennis, placing the drama between a couple on the spotlight while an athlete has to play in the context of a very uncomfortable situation. If playing tennis at a professional capacity wasn't hard enough, Mike Faist's character will have to face someone from the past of a person who is very close to him, using his tennis skills to show his dominance over a personal situation.

Zendaya will be in charge of playing Tashi Donaldson, and after a long losing streak, the character decides to send her husband, Art, into a Challenger event. If you aren't familiar with tennis, a Challenger event is the most basic level of the professional tour, meaning that Art will have to go back basics after playing at Grand Slam events. However, there's a twist to the particular situation, as Tashi's ex is also playing at the event. Art now has the pressure of getting his grove back while attempting to outsmart his wife's ex-boyfriend. After King Richard brought drama and honor to the tennis court, it's time to have fun with something that resembles Wimbledon a little bit more.

Guadagnino's had an impressive run ever since he directed Call Me By Your Name. While the filmmaker has focused on prestigious, independent dramas over the past several years, it's nice to see him sit back and relax with a romantic comedy that will show tennis in a new light. And he's managed to assemble an impressive cast, since Josh O'Connor joined the project after telling King Charles' III story over the course of a couple of seasons of The Crown. Step away from the mind-bending reality of Suspiria, grab a racket and get ready to find out how the leading couple of Challengers fixes their problems.

Image via MGM

RELATED: Zendaya Promises She Plays a Much Larger Role in 'Dune: Part Two'

What's Next for Zendaya?

After making her husband and ex-boyfriend clash on the tennis court, Zendaya is set to return to Arrakis, as Dune: Part Two quickly approaches its November release date. Even if she had a minor role in the first installment, Chani will play a very prominent part in the upcoming sequel, as Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) continues his quest of vengeance to defeat the people who took his family and home away from him. Denis Villeneuve once steps behind the camera, for a blockbuster that promises large-scale action, tense drama and the same storytelling brilliance that allowed the first film to take home multiple Academy Awards.

You can check out the first trailer for Challengers below, before the movie premieres on September 15: