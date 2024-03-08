The Big Picture New video diaries from Challengers blur reality and fiction, showing Zendaya and the cast in action for the upcoming film.

Zendaya stars in the film opposite Josh O'Connor and Maike Faist.

Luca Guadagnino directs Challengers, balancing humor, sport, and romance for April 26 premiere.

It's common for movies to use the audience's suspension of disbelief to contain the story being told on the screen, but Amazon MGM Studios is trying something different for one of their most anticipated films of the year. New video diaries from Challengers have been released, blurring the line between reality and fiction for the upcoming story that will bring together Tashi Duncan (Zendaya), Patrick (Josh O'Connor) and Art Donaldson (Mike Faist). After the movie premieres in theaters on April 26, it'll be interesting to look back at the video diaries and observe how the details seen in them are related to the plot of the film.

Tashi Duncan (Zendaya) is a professional tennis player, and while she had been enjoying a very successful run in her career, an injury will immediately change all of her plans. With Duncan not being able to return to the court in the foreseeable future, the fate of her marriage would change. The video diaries from Challengers take a brief look at Tashi in action, mixing the footage of the tennis player working on what she does best with real behind-the-scenes footage featuring Zendaya, O'Connor and Faist having fun on the set of the upcoming film.

Challengers won't be a conventional love story involving tennis, like the one delivered by Paul Bettany and Kirsten Dunst in Wimbledon, as proven by the trailers released for Guadanigno's next feature. After the injury takes Tashi away from the action, both Patrick and Art want her to become their coach. But what nobody expected out of the arrangement was that Tashi would also welcome romantic advances from both of them at the same time. Tensions will run high in the upcoming movie about passion, determination and good-looking people looking good on the big screen.

What Has Luca Guadagnino Directed?

Close

Challengers is a story that needed the right amount of balance between its humor, its respect for the sport the movie's based around on and the romantic drama between the three characters. The task of directing it required the abilities of a very talented filmmaker, and that's where Luca Guadagnino came into the picture. Before stepping onto the tennis court, the director worked on acclaimed titles such as Call Me By Your Name and the latest version of Suspiria.

You can check out the latest video diaries from Challengers below, before the movie premieres in theaters on April 26: