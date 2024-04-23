It's almost game, set, and match for Zendaya's long-delayed tennis drama, Challengers, which sees a trio of athletes battle for each other's affection. The latest feature film from Luca Guadagnino, the filmmaker behind Call Me by Your Name, Suspiria (2018), and Bones and All, Challengers showcases the complicated relationship between Tashi Duncan (Zendaya), Art Donaldson (Mike Faist), and Patrick Zweig (Josh O'Connor). What started one night as a polyamorous fling between the trio has now evolved into a bitter and tense love triangle, where Art and Patrick go from best friends to life-long enemies as they try to win Tashi's heart.

Bound to include plenty of twists and turns, this sexually charged drama is easily one of the most anticipated films of the year, even if it was initially planned to be released in September 2023. To learn more about when and how you can see this romantic sports drama, here is where you can watch Challengers.

Challengers Follows three players who knew each other when they were teenagers as they compete in a tennis tournament to be the world-famous grand slam winner, and reignite old rivalries on and off the court. Release Date April 26, 2024 Director Luca Guadagnino Cast Zendaya , Josh O'Connor , Mike Faist Main Genre Drama Writers Justin Kuritzkes

Challengers will finally be serving into theaters in the U.S. and Canada on Friday, April 26, 2024. The film was initially supposed to have its world premiere at the Venice International Film Festival in 2023. However, the film's affiliation with Amazon MGM Studios prevented the stars from doing press at the time due to the SAG-AFTRA strike, and the film was then delayed to April 2024. This makes Challengers Zendaya's second movie to be delayed from 2023 to 2024, the first being the recently released Dune: Part Two, which has since become a box-office sensation.

Some countries will be getting Challengers a couple of days early. To see if and when Challengers will be available to watch in your country of residence, refer to the following chart below:

Country Release Date Australia April 24, 2024 France April 24, 2024 Argentina April 25, 2024 Brazil April 25, 2024 Germany April 25, 2024 Ecuador April 25, 2024 Hungary April 25, 2024 Mexico April 25, 2024 Singapore April 25, 2024 Slovakia April 25, 2024 Ukraine April 25, 2024 Canada April 26, 2024 Chile April 26, 2024 Estonia April 26, 2024 Egypt April 26, 2024 Spain April 26, 2024 Finland April 26, 2024 United Kingdom April 26, 2024 Ireland April 26, 2024 Iceland April 26, 2024 New Zealand April 26, 2024 Poland April 26, 2024 Portugal April 26, 2024 Turkey April 26, 2024 Taiwan April 26, 2024 United States April 26, 2024 British Virgin Islands April 26, 2024 South Africa April 26, 2024

Is 'Challengers' in Theaters?

The complicated love story of Challengers will be available to watch exclusively in theaters this late April. The competition that Challengers will be contending with includes Alex Garland's Civil War, the Henry Cavill-led action ensemble The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare, the claustrophobic vampire horror Abigail, the surreal bigfoot comedy Sasquatch Sunset, and the Bill Skarsgård action revenge film Boy Kills World.

Find Showtimes for 'Challengers'

To find out if Luca Guadagnino and Zendaya's latest is being released in a theater near you and to buy your tickets in advance, refer to the following links below:

Watch the Trailer for 'Challengers'

MGM released a second trailer for Challengers on February 21, 2024, likely in a bid to revamp the marketing campaign after the movie was delayed. The trailer begins by introducing the film's three main tennis players, with Tashi being a seasoned and celebrated pro, while Art and Patrick are still just fledgling players. Tashi's career is destroyed when she suffers a devastating leg injury, and both Art and Patrick wish to recruit her as their coach. Tashi does end up marrying Art, but her ongoing relationship with Patrick is still very much at large. This doesn't go unnoticed by Art and Patrick, who become obsessed with proving one is superior to the other.

What is 'Challengers' About?

The official plot synopsis of Challengers reads as follows:

"Tennis player turned coach Tashi (Zendaya) has taken her husband, Art (Mike Faist), and transformed him into a world-famous grand slam champion. To jolt him out of his recent losing streak, she makes him play a “Challenger” event — close to the lowest level of pro tournament — where he finds himself standing across the net from his former best friend and Tashi’s former boyfriend (Josh O’Connor)."

Where Can You Watch Luca Guadagnino's Previous Movies?

'Call Me by Your Name' (2017)

The legacy of Call Me by Your Name has admittedly been stained by the dubious real-world conduct of one of its stars, but that doesn't mean the Oscar-winning feature doesn't still have value. Not only did this introduce Guadagnino's unique style of filmmaking to international audiences, but it's also widely considered to be the breakout role of Zendaya's future Dune co-star, Timothée Chalamet. A coming-of-age story set in 1980s-era Italy, the film showcases a poignant coming-of-age story where a teenager falls in love with a close family friend.

'Suspiria' (2018)

Fans of the iconic classic 1977 film by Dario Argento were understandably skeptical when a remake of Suspiria was announced, but Luca Guadagnino proved the skeptics wrong with a stellar reimagining. It's almost difficult to call Suspiria 2018 a remake, as it makes more than enough changes to the original to be considered its own thing. The film follows a group of women as they navigate a globally respected dance school which appears to have something dark and supernatural lurking within.

'Bones and All' (2022)

With Call Me by Your Name being a romance film and Suspiria being a horror film, it only makes sense that Bones and All is a romantic horror film by Luca Guadagnino. Following two teenagers, Maren (Taylor Russell) and Lee (Timothée Chalamet), the film follows the two star-crossed lovers as they embark on a cross-country odyssey across the United States. They share a rare ailment that causes them to desire human flesh, and their cannibalistic tendencies lead to them encountering more than a few suspicious characters, some of whom share their propensity for consuming humans. Bones and All is available to stream on Prime Video.