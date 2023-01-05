Sports movies are a niche genre of film that can often bring a variety of audiences together to enjoy an artistic piece. Many sports fans may be unsure of the world of film and many film fans may be unsure of the world of sport, making sports movies the common ground for these two often conflicting sides to meet. Sports films have a long and varied history within cinema, with the highs of Hugh Hudson's Chariots of Fire and the more recent heart-wrenching Netflix tale The Swimmers, and some lows that can create the genre a somewhat poor reputation in the eyes of some. One sport that doesn't often get the recognition it may deserve on the silver screen is tennis. Tennis is one of the most admired sports in the world, however, its appeal to movie producers has seemingly forever been low. Two of the sport's most famous athletes did get their own biopic in 2021, with Serena and Venus Williams being portrayed in Reinaldo Marcus Green's King Richard, and the fans of that film may well be drawn to the upcoming tennis-based romantic-comedy Challengers.

The film was announced back in February 2022, and with a star-studded leading cast already announced, the name Challengers has been whispered by many when discussing what to look out for in 2023. As 2022 came to a close and the eyes of cinema fans turned to the following year, many would have looked at this release as one to underline in their viewing diaries. So, with that in mind, here is everything we know about Challengers... so far.

When Is Challengers Scheduled for Release?

With filming having finished and post-production already in process, Challengers is steamrolling toward its release date. This scheduled release date is August 11, 2023. Of course, in the last few years, we have seen many films delayed so one must take that into account, understanding that, recently, it is never certain what exact date a film will come out. This date does seem long enough for post-production to finish and the final steps in the marketing process to take place, so fans will have their fingers crossed that we will definitely be seeing Challengers on the big screen very soon.

Is There a Trailer for Challengers?

Unfortunately, due to the film still being in the post-production process, we haven't yet received a trailer for Challengers. With it being announced in February 2022 that Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer had acquired the film, and their own track record of producing excellent trailers, fans can still be excited for when the trailer for Challengers finally arrives.

What Is Challengers About?

With the initial mention of the movie describing it as a sports rom-com, intrigue was rife from the very start. Sports rom-coms are few and far between in the world of cinema, and with the amount of talent at the helm of this film, it may be the best of its kind to date. The official plot synopsis of Challengers reads:

"Follows three players who knew each other when they were teenagers as they compete in a tennis tournament to be the world-famous grand slam winner, and reignite old rivalries on and off the court"

We do also know that a major plot thread in the movie will revolve around a wife signing up her husband to a Challenger's tennis event only to discover he will be facing his wife's former lover. This premise seems perfect for lovers of romantic comedies, with the set-up oozing a classic comedic narrative. Also, it seems as if tennis fans will have plenty to marvel at, with the bulk of the story taking place on, or at least around, the court. There really seems to be something for everyone in this upcoming release.

Who Is in Challengers?

The most noted part of this upcoming movie has been the inclusion of the world-famous Zendaya. Zendaya, who is coming off her second Best Actress Emmy win for Euphoria, will play Tashi, who convinces her husband, played by Mike Faist (West Side Story), to take part in the Challenger's tournament. Zendaya has reportedly been paid $10 million for her role in the film, although that money has been well-earned, with her spending three months training with pro-tennis coach Brad Gilbert and even acting as a producer on the film too. Clearly, Zendaya's major involvement in the movie would suggest the original script, penned by relative newbie Justin Kuritzkes (Ticklish), is of high quality. Joining Zendaya and Faist in the film are the likes of Josh O'Connor (The Crown) who plays Patrick, Jake Jensen (King Richard) who plays Finn, and many others. With the talent of Zendaya, Faist, and O'Connor at the forefront of the film, fans are unlikely to be disappointed upon its release.

Who Is Behind Challengers?

The aforementioned Justin Kuritzkes is behind the script, but it is a more notable name in the crew that has captured the attention of the media. Back in February 2022, it was announced that Luca Guadagnino (Suspiria) would direct the film, following on from his successes working on the likes of Call Me By Your Name and, more recently, Bones and All starring Taylor Russell and Timotheé Chalamet. As well as this, having worked with Guadagnino on Bones and All, the score is being composed by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, the pair who are behind the highly-regarded and critically acclaimed music for The Social Network as well as many other beautifully atmospheric scores. With cinematography by the award-winning Sayombhu Mukdeeprom (Thirteen Lives), who also worked with Guadagnino on Suspiria and Call Me By Your Name, this ensemble of cast and crew is looking particularly promising for fans' expectations upon the film's release. A great crew is one thing, but a crew that is used to working together triumphantly is often a definite recipe for success. So, with that in mind, fans have every right to consider Challengers not only one of the must-see romantic comedies but also one of the must-see movies overall, in 2023