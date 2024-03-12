The Big Picture Super7 honors Pre-Code horror comics with collectibles featuring iconic characters & vintage cardback art.

Before the establishment of the Comics Code Authority, horror was able to reign supreme in comic books with stories both gory and goofy that would influence the future of the genre. Super7 is now honoring all things macabre from the Pre-Code era with a new set of collectibles as part of the company's Boodega initiative. Collider can share an exclusive look at the ghoulish figures available now, all of which celebrate the monstrous creatures depicted during that bygone age. Each collectible comes packaged with cardback art from the vintage comic they're based on and features five points of articulation for posing. Also among the new releases in this collection is a devilish T-shirt with a design inspired by the cover art of Chamber of Chills #19 from 1953.

Leading the line of figures from beyond the grave is Dead Darling, the blonde bombshell with a darker side from the cover of the aforementioned comic. Holding a cigarette and her poisoned chalice, she evokes the macabre nature of the classic comic series with a sophisticated look that fades away when her true, skeletal appearance peeks through. She's joined in the collection by a figure of the Heartless Zombie from Chamber of Chills #23, a rotted businessman who bears down upon a frightened woman in the comic's cover art. He has the look of a traditional undead, with a tattered suit, sunken eyes, little remaining hair, and discolored skin that shows natural life no longer resides in his body.

Outside the Chamber of Chills canon, the remaining two figures spotlight other horror comics of the time—The Unseen and The Beyond. The Spine-Chilling Ghoul represents issue #9 of the former, reflecting its inhuman green skin and skeletal face with one eye missing and flowing gray hair. On the cover, he's depicted carrying an unconscious woman, though it's unclear what he wants for certain, whether it be companionship or revenge. Rounding out the bunch is the Voracious Werewolf figure from The Beyond #1 whose hairy visage hems closer to classic depictions of such creatures like in the Lon Chaney Jr.-led The Wolfman. All figures stand at around 3.75 inches tall and retail for $20 USD.

Close

For those more interested in fashion than figures, the pre-code T-shirt lets the cover of Chamber of Chills #13 pop against the white fabric. The Dead Darling is the draw of the design, giving a flirtatious look toward death itself which reveals her ghoulish side through its glass. Lee Elias created the black-and-white original cover, yet the splashes of color on the shirt give it a pop art feel. Made with 100% cotton, the shirt is available for $30 USD.

The influence of pre-code comics can be seen throughout the media that followed it. Tales From the Crypt is one such franchise that survived the advent of the Comics Code Authority, going on to become a beloved and influential film and television series with its star being its infamous host, the Crypt Keeper. The macabre style of pre-code horror is also reflected in the Creepshow franchise, beginning with the original anthology film by George A. Romero and Stephen King which used horror comics as its framing device. Restrictions on what could be depicted on pages have since loosened again, but the look and feel of early macabre publications are still unique to their time.

All four figures and the T-shirt are available now on Super7's official website. Get an exclusive look at all the new items in the gallery above.