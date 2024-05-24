Acting is as beautiful an artistic profession as it comes. To be able to transform oneself into a different person to populate a story is a real treat for audiences to see and a much harder thing to do than most people give it credit for. As such, it's only a select few actors and actresses who can be called truly, genuinely great. It's an even rarer thing for a thespian to be so chameleonic that they can absolutely vanish into whoever they're playing.

From actors who are often under pounds of makeup, such as Doug Jones, to actors who need nothing but their regular bodies to be absolutely unrecognizable, like Meryl Streep, these are actors who can disappear into the characters they play, to the point that it's extremely easy to forget that the actor is even there, to begin with. At a certain point, viewers see no one but the character. These acclaimed performers are among the most chameleonic in the business, surprising audiences with their range and transformative abilities.

10 Christian Bale

Standout Chameleonic Performance: Trevor Reznik in 'The Machinist' (2004)

A Christian Bale transformation is always a sight to behold. The English actor, often praised as one of the best in the industry, has been nominated for multiple awards throughout his career and won the 2011 Oscar for Best Supporting Actor. Bale has been acting in movies since 1987 when he was only thirteen years old. Since then, he's been building a filmography that's nothing short of impressive.

As outstanding as Bale is at adapting his voice, accent, and idiosyncrasies to a wide variety of characters, those aren't the main skills that have made him famous as an acting chameleon. Instead, Bale is particularly well-known for his stunning physical transformations. In just five years, he went up to 190 pounds of lean muscle to play Patrick Bateman in American Psycho, then lost a third of his weight to get to 120 pounds for The Machinist, then bulked up to 240 pounds for Batman Begins. That journey was but a taste of the dramatic physical metamorphoses that Bale would have in store for audiences in the future.

9 Cate Blanchett

Standout Chameleonic Performance: Lydia Tár in 'Tár' (2023)

Since her breakout role playing Queen Elizabeth I in the period drama Elizabeth, which earned her her first Academy Award nomination, Australian actress Cate Blanchett has been one of the most highly praised and sought-after in the industry. Whether she's playing a real person, like Elizabeth I, a fictionalized version of Bob Dylan in I'm Not There, or a fictional character so convincingly that she feels real, like Lydia Tár from Tár, Blanchett always gives every role her all.

Though her face and resoundingly deep voice are instantly recognizable, Blanchett has the rare ability to adapt to whatever character she's playing, a singular gift that not many other actors share. Though she has an unparalleled understanding of the pathos underlying each of her roles, she's also refreshingly humorous and self-aware. No matter the case, no matter the character, anyone played by Cate Blanchett always feels truly alive.

8 Peter Sellers

Standout Chameleonic Performance: Lionel Mandrake, Merkin Muffley, and Dr. Strangelove in 'Dr. Strangelove or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb' (1964)