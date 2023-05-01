Collider can exclusively unveil a deleted scene from Bobby Farrelly’s Champions, a feel-good drama starring Woody Harrelson and Kaitlin Olson. The deleted scene is one of the many goodies fans will get with the home release of Farrelly’s latest movie.

Based on the Goya Award-winning Spanish film Campeones, Champions follows an arrogant basketball coach who begins to reevaluate his life once he’s forced to lead a team with intellectual disabilities as community service. Played by Harrelson, the coach starts his journey as a disgruntled man who thinks he’s above teaching disabled people. However, as the story unfolds, Harrelson’s coach is forced to face his prejudices, learning from his new team how to become a better person. It’s a classic feel-good story with a good dose of laughs to keep the audience entertained. Even better, it’s a movie that helps to de-marginalize a group that still suffers from social exclusion.

In the exclusive clip, Harrelson's Marcus meets Olson's Alex in a high school sports field, where the woman has a friendly interaction with one of the students. Surprised about Alex's ability to be respected by a teenager, Marcus asks her how he can do something similar. Alex does what she can to guide Marcus, pointing out how there's really no difference between coaching children and a professional sports team. They both need to be pushed forward, but they also need support when they fail to achieve unattainable goals. It's easy to understand why this scene remained in the editing room, as it doesn't move the story forward. However, it helps to flesh-out Marcus and Alex's relationship, so it's good that we can still watch it through Champions' home release.

Who’s Involved with Champions?

Before directing Champions, Farrelly worked without his brother and producing partner Peter Farrelly to develop beloved comedies such as There's Something About Mary, Dumb & Dumber, and Me, Myself, and Irene. Mark Rizzo pens the script for Champions in his first feature since the TV movie Zip in 2008.

Champions' start-studded cast also includes Ernie Hudson, Kaitlin Olson, Cheech Marin, and Matt Cook. The group of actors with intellectual disabilities featured in the film includes Madison Tevlin, Joshua Felder, Kevin Iannucci, Ashton Gunning, Matthew Von Der Ahe, Tom Sinclair, James Day Keith, Alex Hintz, Casey Metcalfe, Bradley Edens, and Champ Pederson.

Champions makes its way to Digital, Blu-ray, and DVD on May 2, 2023. Check out the exclusive deleted scene below: