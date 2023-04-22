The heartwarming comedy film Champions, from iconic comedic filmmaker Bobby Farrelly, is finally making its way to Digital, Blu-ray, and DVD on May 2, 2023. The film will also be available to stream exclusively on Peacock starting on April 28, 2023. The film was initially released in theaters in March.

Champions tell the story of a former minor league basketball coach, played by the charming Woody Harrelson, who has hit a hitch in his career following a series of missteps. After he is ordered by the court to use his skills to manage a team of players with intellectual disabilities, he will find himself inspired by his players and their unique set of skills. Reinvigorated by his new assignment, he will soon realize how far his new team can go. Starring alongside Harrelson in the film are stoner comedy legend Cheech Marin, Ernie Hudson, and It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia's Kaitlin Olson. The film has been praised a crowd-pleasing and heart-warming comedy.

When and Where Can I Watch Champions?

Before the film's official release on Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital, the film will first make its streaming debut on Peacock on April 28, 2023. Peacock subscribers will be able to stream the film before its official release. The film will be the newest addition to Peacock's already rich collection of film and television shows. Champions is one of many Focus Feature films to be to make Peacock the home of its streaming debut. Other films, such as Cocaine Bear and M3GAN also made their streaming debut on the app in recent month. Champions' physical and digital releases will include several special features and exclusives.

Champions' Physical Release Will Come With Special Features

If you choose to buy the film on Digital, Blu-ray, and DVD, there are some perks. On the collector's edition of the film, several special features will be included along with the film. Special features to be included in the collector's edition of the film include 12 deleted scenes and a featurette called 'Keeping it Friendly', which features the cast and director sharing their stories of how they became involved with the project and how important representation was for the project. Another featurette called 'Woody and the Team' will also be included in the special features, the featurette will show how Harrelson filled his role as a leader both on and off the screen. The special features will also include feature commentary with the film's director, Farrelly, and a featurette called 'Casting the Friends'.

The film will be released on Digital, Blu-ray, and DVD on May 2, 2023.