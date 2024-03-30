The Big Picture Chance Perdomo died in a motorcycle accident at 27.

Gen V has postponed production of Season 2 due to his tragic death.

Tributes from his Gen V family and other colleagues have begun pouring in.

Chance Perdomo, the up-and-coming, vibrant, and talented star of Gen V and The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, has died in a motorcycle accident at the age of 27. While Perdomo was the only casualty in the accident, the impact of his passing reaches far and wide. A statement released by his representatives at Shelter PR highlighted Perdomo's zest for life and dedication to his craft:

“His passion for the arts and insatiable appetite for life was felt by all who knew him, and his warmth will carry on in those who he loved dearest. We ask you to please respect the family’s wish for privacy as they mourn the loss of their beloved son and brother.”

His most recent project, Gen V, a spinoff of The Boys, featured him as Andre Anderson, a charismatic student with the power to manipulate magnets. The news of his untimely death has led to the postponement of the second season's production, as reported by Deadline, reflecting the deep loss felt by the show's cast and crew.

“We can’t quite wrap our heads around this,” said the producers of Gen V in a joint statement. “For those of us who knew him and worked with him, Chance was always charming and smiling, an enthusiastic force of nature, an incredibly talented performer, and more than anything else, just a very kind, lovely person. Even writing about him in the past tense doesn’t make sense. We are so sorry for Chance’s family, and we are grieving the loss of our friend and colleague. Hug your loved ones tonight.”Amazon MGM Studios and Sony Pictures Television said, “The entire Gen V family is devastated by the sudden passing of Chance Perdomo. Amazon MGM Studios and Sony Pictures Television extend our heartfelt thoughts and support to Chance’s family and all who loved him at this difficult time.”

The Life of Chance Perdomo, Tragically Cut Short

Born in Los Angeles and raised in Southampton, England, Perdomo's career was distinguished by a BAFTA nomination for his role in Killed by My Debt (2018), signifying him as a talent to be watched in the future. His breakout role as the clever and magical Ambrose in Chilling Adventures of Sabrina on Netflix brought his talent to a wider audience. Perdomo's talent also shone brightly in romance films such as After We Fell, After Ever Happy, and After Everything, in which he played Landon.

Collider extends its condolences to the family and friends of Chance Perdomo.