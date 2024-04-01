The Big Picture Chance Perdomo's powerful portrayal of Andre in Gen V showcases the struggle of a superhero dealing with internal conflict and external pressure.

Perdomo's nuanced performance brings depth and vulnerability to the character, making Andre a relatable and complex protagonist in the superhero world.

The tragic loss of Perdomo leaves a void in the series that will be challenging to overcome in the upcoming second season.

While it is always a tragedy when an artist dies, it’s particularly upsetting when considering the potential that they left behind. Chance Perdomo, a young star with considerable talent, tragically died this week in an accident at the age of 27. Despite the relative brevity of his career, Perdomo showed an incredible range in the characters he portrayed, signifying that he had ambitions to work on more acclaimed projects in the future. His scene-stealing work as Ambrose Spellman in Netflix’s The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina proved he was capable of bringing depth, integrity, and humor to a genre series. While The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina was arguably his breakout role, Perdomo’s performance in Gen V served as the heart of the pitch-black superhero satire series.

Chance Perdomo's Andre Had One of 'Gen V's Most Interesting Stories

Set in the same universe as Prime Video’s highly popular superhero series The Boys, Gen V is based on one of the signature storylines by comic book writers Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson. The series looks at how the ruthless conglomerate Vought International breeds the next generation of superheroes through its programs at the Godolkin University School of Crimefighting. Perdomo stars as Andre Anderson, a powerful supe with superhuman strength and the ability to manipulate metal. Despite the lofty expectations that his strong powers established for him, Andre begins to grow anxious about the insidious conspiracy at the heart of the academic institution. Over the course of Gen V’s first eight episodes, Andre questions what being a “hero” really means in a world where those with powers often take advantage of others.

While the series has several likable characters, Andre has one of the most interesting character arcs in Gen V. Andre’s fate seems predetermined, as his father (Sean Patrick Thomas) attained significant popularity as the superhero “Polaris.” Although it’s expected that Andre will pick up this title and continue his father’s legacy, the pressure of these expectations begins to eat away at him. Perdomo perfectly embodies how challenging it is for Andre to express his individuality; while he doesn’t want to embarrass or disappoint his father, he can’t help but feel that he’s merely been crafted to fulfill his family’s goals. While the show obviously has a science fiction slant, Perdomo’s depiction of an adolescent’s feelings of isolation and disenfranchisement helps ensure that Gen V feels relatable to a broad audience.

In addition to showing the pressure to become the new Polarity, Perdomo masterfully details the tragedies that impact Andre’s life. Early on in the pilot episode, Andre’s best friend Luke Riordan (Patrick Schwarzenegger) takes his own life after causing a massacre and reaping significant collateral damage. Although it’s a shocking moment that leans into the horror roots of the series, Luke’s death is emotionally gutting because of how Perdomo characterizes Andre’s reaction. To lose such a valuable friend who he expected would accompany him throughout their years studying together is dehumanizing; Perdomo perfectly showcases how, throughout the rest of the series, Andre is still recovering from the trauma of his loss.

Perdomo Made Andre a Vulnerable Protagonist on 'Gen V'

An inherent issue that many comic book-inspired television shows struggle to get over is making their superpowered characters relatable. Although Andre is a character gifted with extraordinary abilities, Perdomo shows how his greatest powers also make him vulnerable. While his enhanced hearing abilities allow him to detect his enemies, Andre is put in severe pain whenever he hears frequencies that most humans can’t. While identifying each of its characters’ critical weaknesses was important in setting up the finale of Gen V’s first season, Perdomo showed how Andre’s abilities are isolating socially. He occasionally has violent seizures as a result of his brain lesions, yet doesn’t feel like he can reach out for help when he needs it.

As shocking as Luke’s death is, Perdomo conveys how Andre is wracked with guilt over the perceived betrayal of his friend. Andre has been having a romantic relationship with Luke’s girlfriend, Cate (Maddie Phillips), and becomes depressed as a result of his failure to admit the truth. Although Andre succeeds in rising within the ranks of Godolkin’s class of heroes throughout the season, Perdomo's performance emphasizes how difficult it is for him to accept any praise. These anxieties are only exacerbated by the pressures that Andre is put under by Godolkin’s leadership committee, who are keen to promote him as both a brave superhero and a morally infallible figure that their marketing material can rely upon. By showing how hard it is for characters like Andre to consider themselves “heroes,” Perdomo was a big part of why Gen V could reach even more emotional heights than The Boys.

The Loss of Chance Perdomo Is a Blow to 'Gen V' Season 2

While the season was filled with many memorable moments, Gen V ended on a massive cliffhanger that left many unanswered questions about Andre’s fate. The final episode saw Marie Moreau (Jaz Sinclair), Jordan Li (London Thor and Derek Luh), Emma Meyer (Liz Broadway), and Andre all captured by Vought and blamed for the carnage that Cate and Sam Riordan (Asa Germann) caused on Godolkin’s campus. Given how strong Perdomo was in showing Andre’s evolution as a hero, it’s tragic that he won’t be able to give his arc a conclusion. It seemed as if Gen V was gearing up to show Andre truly taking confidence in his own ability to help people, regardless of how he is perceived.

While the series has already been renewed for a second season, Perdomo’s death leaves a major hole in Gen V that will be difficult to fill. His internalized, yet charismatic performance lived within the show’s sphere of being a sensitive depiction of adolescent development as well as a welcome new entry in The Boys’ mythology. Perdomo’s work will certainly not be forgotten, and it will be up to Gen V to continue its narrative in a way that honors his legacy.

