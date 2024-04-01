The Big Picture Chance Perdomo's untimely passing has left a void in the hearts of his loved ones, fellow actors, and fans.

The Gen V cast remembers Perdomo as a kind, talented soul who brought joy to everyone around him.

Production for the second season of Gen V has been halted indefinitely.

In some of the saddest news this year, Chance Perdomo passed away at the young age of 27 following a single-casualty motorcycle accident. He is best known for his role as Ambrose Spellman in Chilling Adventures of Sabrina on Netflix and Andre Anderson in Gen V. Following news of his death, Amazon MGM Studios, Sony Pictures Television, and Gen V producers all released a statement expressing shock at the heartbreaking news.

Patrick Schwarzenegger, who played Andre's best friend Golden Boy, also shared a quick message on social media. "Heartbroken. LOVE YOU MAN ❤❤❤ RIP!" he commented on one of Perdomo's posts on Instagram. In a new joint statement shared on their social media pages, the Gen V cast expressed sorrow for losing a friend and a beloved cast member who made days on set a little better. Below is the statement they shared:

"Our hearts are with Chance's loved ones as we grieve this shocking loss. We will remember the special moments we had together, his infectious smile that could light up any room, his warm hugs, and the authenticity he carried with him always. Rest in peace dear friend, you will be deeply missed. Love, The Gen V Cast."

The tribute echoes similar sentiments to the ones Gen V producers shared where they characterized Perdomo as a ray of sunshine that never failed to brighten the days of everyone around him. They said:

“We can’t quite wrap our heads around this. For those of us who knew him and worked with him, Chance was always charming and smiling, an enthusiastic force of nature, an incredibly talented performer, and more than anything else, just a very kind, lovely person. Even writing about him in the past tense doesn’t make sense. We are so sorry for Chance’s family, and we are grieving the loss of our friend and colleague. Hug your loved ones tonight.”

'Gen V' Season 2 Pauses Production Following Perdomo's Passing

Image via Prime Video

Deadline reported that production for the second season was paused indefinitely following Perdomo's death. The cast was gearing up for the first table read for Season 2 before the unfortunate news. Filming was set to begin in a week but will likely have to be significantly pushed back as Perdomo played a key role in the series. At this time a decision has not been made about whether to write off the character or recast the role. Perdomo will be missed by all those who worked with him and anyone who experienced the positivity he brought to their lives.

Our condolences are with his loved ones and everyone affected by this immense loss.

