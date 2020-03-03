Exclusive: Chance the Rapper in Talks to Join ‘Sesame Street’ Movie

Chance the Rapper is in negotiations to join Warner Bros.’ live-action Sesame Street movie, Collider has exclusively learned.

Oscar winner Anne Hathaway is set to star in the musical, which will be directed by Jonathan Krisel, the Emmy-nominated co-creator of Portlandia. Chance will play the Mayor’s aide in the family-friendly film, which is expected to boast a strong ensemble of diverse stars, a la Disney’s 2011 movie The Muppets.

Shawn Levy is producing with Michael Aguilar, and Warner Bros. is co-financing the film with MGM. Mike Rosolio and Chris Galletta wrote drafts of the script, and Eighth Grade director Bo Burnham will contribute original songs to the film, which Warners developed with the beloved children show’s rights holder, Sesame Workshop. WB exec Jesse Ehrman will oversee the project for the studio, which will release Sesame Street on Jan. 14, 2022.

The story finds the Sesame characters mysteriously expelled from their own neighborhood, forcing them to collaborate with history show host Sally Hawthorne (Hathaway) to prove that Sesame Street actually exists. Warner Bros. is keen to develop more family films outside of its Fantastic Beasts and LEGO franchise silos, and Sesame Street is a well-known IP that certainly fits the bill.

Chance the Rapper, aka Chance Bennett, previously starred in A24’s horror-comedy Slice, and he also played himself in the Netflix comedy Between Two Ferns: The Movie. Like Hathaway, Chance actually has a history with Sesame Street, having appeared in an episode back in January 2019, which you can watch a segment from below.

Additionally, Chance has hosted Saturday Night Live, and his songs have appeared on HBO’s Ballers, Showtime’s The Chi and the Netflix movie American Son starring Kerry Washington. He’s represented by UTA.