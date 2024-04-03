Even decades later, Friends still stands as one of the greatest sitcoms of all time, capturing the hearts of millions for 10 fantastic seasons. The iconic series follows six friends in their 20s who live in New York City and lean on each other to get through the traditional ups and downs that almost everyone faces in their lifetime. Each member of the now-iconic group brings their own style of humor and quirkiness to the table, but Chandler Bing is easily the funniest character, providing the perfect amount of comic relief and sarcasm.

Played exceptionally by the late Matthew Perry, Chandler is the king of sarcasm and has an unmatchable sense of comedic timing and wit that makes him stand out. With quick one-liners such as "I'm sorry, we don't have your sheep" to wisecracks like "Hi, I'm Chandler. I make jokes when I'm uncomfortable," there are countless Chandler quotes. Out of all the character's most memorable moments, these are the best Chandler Bing quotes in Friends, unforgettable lines that capture his sardonic yet endearing humor.

10 "Could we BE more white trash?"

"The One With the Cuffs" - Season 4, Episode 3

After being robbed, Joey (Matt LeBlanc) and Chandler only have a few items and a canoe in their apartment. Joey then happily comes back to tell Chandler that the maintenance man, Mr. Treeger (Mike Hagerty), gave them some random old patio furniture from the basement. While Joey is ecstatic, Chandler can't help but judge the rusty old lawn chairs and slightly broken table, which clearly doesn't make him feel better about their situation.

Matthew Perry was always Friends' secret weapon, mainly because Chandler had the uncanny ability to say exactly what was on everyone's mind. In this episode, he doesn't hesitate to tell Joey how he really feels about the new furniture. Add the chick and the duck wandering around, and Chandler's comment paints a rather hilarious and accurate picture of him and Joey's bare place. Even Joey has to agree, although his optimism never wanes; in his mind, at least the still have somewhere to sit.

9 "I'm sorry, we don't have your sheep."

"The One with Barry and Mindy's Wedding" - Season 2, Episode 24

When Rachel (Jennifer Aniston) is the maid of honor at her friend Mindy's wedding, she has to wear a large, obnoxious pink dress with a matching hat that makes her look like Little Bo Peep. Before she and Ross (David Schwimmer) leave for the reception, they stop over at Joey and Chandler's place to say goodbye to everyone, leading to Chandler cracking a joke about her bubble gum pink dress.

Without skipping a beat, Chandler hilariously comments on Rachel's extremely bright, poofy dress. If only Rachel had a crook and a few sheep, she would be the spitting image of the classic nursery rhyme character, which Chandler happily instills in all his friends' minds, making this one of the character's best quotes. Although he has a reputation for being mean, most of Chandler's quips are just lighthearted teasing, and this is the perfect example.

8 "I'm hopeless and awkward and desperate for love!"

"The One with the Metaphorical Tunnel" - Season 3, Episode 4

While dating Janice (Maggie Wheeler), Chandler decides he wants to get over his fear of commitment and seeks advice from Rachel and Monica (Courteney Cox). After talking to the girls, Chandler has Janice over for dinner where he announces that he has cleared out a drawer for Janice, but when he takes things too far and wants to move too fast, Janice freaks out and abruptly leaves.

As it usually happens, Chandler's good intentions backfire on him, and, subsequently, he digs himself into a hole, which he tries to get out of using his classic honest humor. He starts strong in his declaration of taking their relationship to the next step, but in typical Chandler fashion, he gets ahead of himself and tries to backpeddle with one of the funniest Chandler quotes in the entire series. Chandler usually turns to self-deprecation when in doubt, often with hilarious results.

7 "You make me happier than I ever thought I could be, and if you let me, I will spend the rest of my life trying to make you feel the same way."

"The One With the Proposal" - Season 6, Episode 25

Chandler thinks he's lost Monica for good after his proposal plans backfire. However, he's taken aback when he arrives home and finds the place full of candles and Monica waiting for him. The moment is surreal, surprising audiences as well as Chandler. While Monica struggles to speak, Chandler takes the lead, making it one of the most beautiful and sentimental moments in Friends' history.

Monica and Chandler are the best couple on Friends, and this is one of their defining moments. Chandler is known for his sarcasm and witty humor, but there are some moments where he can be incredibly romantic. With his original plans out the window and still in a state of disbelief, he doesn't try to give a mushy proposal. Instead, he speaks genuinely from his heart with one of his most endearing quotes.

6 "And Hornswagle? Are you dating a character from Fraggle Rock?"

"The One With All the Resolutions" - Season 5, Episode 11

In one of the funniest Friends episodes, "The One With All the Resolutions," everyone decides to stick to their New Year's Resolutions, and Chandler's is to not make fun of his friends. At first, the agreement seems easy, but as the friends start to purposely make comments that are impossible for anyone not to make fun of, Chandler begins to crack under pressure and finally gives up.

At the end of the episode, Chandler unloads on Phoebe (Lisa Kudrow), whose resolution is to become a pilot, but his reaction to the last name of Ross' date, Hornswagle, takes the cake. Chandler wouldn't be Chandler without his sarcastic comments, and while the episode feels a little empty without them, he makes up for it with the ridiculous reference to Jim Henson's puppet television show. Perry's reaction at finally releasing his repressed insults is also hilarious, ending this sequence on a high note.

5 "Ding dong, the psycho's gone!"

"The One Where Eddie Won't Go" - Season 2, Episode 19

After Joey moves into his own place, Chandler gets a new roommate, Eddie (Adam Goldberg), who initially seems to be a normal guy, and the two really hit it off. Unfortunately, shortly after Eddie moves in, Chandler realizes that he has a screw loose in his head after he begins exhibiting strange behavior. After trying to get him to move out several times, Chandler finally thinks he's gotten rid of Eddie and cheerfully announces this at Central Perk.

"The One Where Eddie Won't Go" is one of the best Friends episodes, largely thanks to the dynamic between Perry and Goldberg. Chandler gives his own cheeky spin on the classic line,'"Ding dong the Witch is dead," from the famous song in The Wizard of Oz, and is quite satisfied with the clever pun. Instead of simply saying he finally got rid of Eddie, he had to celebrate with a bit of comic relief, delivering one of the best Chandler quotes in the show.

4 "Hi, I'm Chandler. I make jokes when I'm uncomfortable."

"The One With the Proposal" - Season 6, Episode 24

Chandler prepares to propose to Monica at dinner, but his plan is derailed when Monica's ex-boyfriend, Richard Burke, and his date show up at the same restaurant. Things worsen when Monica invites them over to her and Chandler's table. Without resorting to pure panic, Chandler tries to relieve the awkward moment with a joke, which, of course, doesn't hit as well as he had hoped, making the situation even more uncomfortable for everyone.

Ever the talker, Chandler cracks a follow-up joke that accurately sums up his social skills, once again turning to self-deprecation to deal with stress. This is one of the most relatable quotes in the whole series, an instantly iconic line expertly delivered by Perry. Viewers can't help but feel the anxiety building up in Chandler, who was all prepared to propose to Monica and is completely caught off guard. Poor guy just couldn't catch a break that night!

3 "Dear God! This parachute is a knapsack!"

"The One With the Birth" - Season 1, Episode 23

When Ross's ex-wife, Carol (Jane Sibbett), goes into labor with their son, everyone rushes to the hospital, where they patiently sit in the waiting room for any news. As multiple babies pass by, Monica starts to worry that she may never have children. To ease her concerns, Chandler suggests that if she's not married by the time she's 40, they have a baby together. As usual, Chandler's comments ignite a line of questioning from Monica, which causes him to completely panic and regret saying anything at all.

This is a rare glimpse into Chandler's sensitive side and also his bad fortune. While he thinks he's doing Monica a kindness, his comment actually leads to Monica inquire why he thinks she won't be married with kids by the time she's 40. His joke to get out of the situation is among his wittiest and most absurd in the show, which also makes it incredible. Perry's physical comedy as he throws himself off the chair is the perfect way to end this "that escalated quickly" sequence.

2 "You have to stop the Q-Tip when there's resistance."

"The One With Ross's New Girlfriend" - Season 2, Episode 1

In the season 2 premiere, Chandler needs a pair of pants altered and takes Joey up on his recommendation to see his tailor, whom he and his family have been going to for years. As Joey tries to remember exactly how long he's been going to the tailor, Chandler can't resist mocking his friend's struggle with numbers and delivers one of the character's absolute best one-liners.

Chandler is always cracking jokes at Joey's expense, but this insult of Joey's intelligence has a bit of sentimental value for Friends fans. During a 2017 appearance on Good Morning America, Perry shared that this was his all-time favorite Chandler line, which he, of course, improvised during the scene. Originally, he was just supposed to scoff at Joey, but being the comedic genius that he was, Perry provided an insult in true Chandler Bing fashion. This is not only a very funny quote but a perfect example of how much Perry understood Chandler and how much of the character's essence came from Perry himself.

"The One With the Tea Leaves" - Season 8, Episode 17

Joey confesses his feelings for Rachel, only to feel embarrassed and hurt when she doesn't feel the same way about him. He begins to avoid her, and Rachel goes to Monica and Chandler, hoping one of them can give her some advice on what she should do about the situation. When Chandler tries to comfort her, she confides in him about what will happen if the awkwardness between them doesn't pass, putting Chandler in a tough spot.

Chandler's response to Rachel summarizes the character in a nutshell and is hands down his best quote in Friends. Chandler is always the designated character to provide a bit of comic relief to tense, uncomfortable scenarios. However, when he pokes fun at himself and his shortcomings, it always takes the tone of the scene to an entirely different level of comedy. This is a brilliant scene, elevated by Chandler's dry delivery and Aniston's stoic reception.

