The first trailer has been released for Disney+'s newest original film, Chang Can Dunk. Written and directed by Jingyi Shao, making his feature film debut, the inspiring coming-of-age sports comedy stars Bloom Li, Dexter Darden, Chase Liefeld, Ben Wang and Zoe Renee. The project has been in development since 2021, when Disney acquired the script, and it was announced that Shao would helm the movie. Filming took place at the end of that year, with the film set to be released on the platform this spring.

The movie tells the story of how Chang (Li) doesn't seem to stand out in any field or have a particular talent, highlighted by how he is humiliated by his peers on the basketball court. When one of his classmates assures him that he'll never be able to dunk, the boy makes it a personal mission, seeking out training from whoever he can find in order to prove everyone that they were wrong about him. Similar to other tales about underdogs, Chang Can Dunk is about believing that anyone can overcome any obstacle with enough motivation and effort, no matter how unbeatable the situation might seem.

Speaking about the film, Shao had the following to say: "“This movie is my love letter to basketball and about how it helped me better understand family, friendship and the Asian American/immigrant experience, about growing up and taking responsibility even when the odds are against you, and about learning to believe in yourself and break through not only the barriers set by others but more importantly, the barriers set by YOURSELF.” Disney+ is also working on American Born Chinese, another project set to highlight the Asian American/immigrant experience that the filmmaker mentioned.

Image via Disney+

Rishi Rajani and Lena Waithe, who are the producers of Chang Can Dunk, also expressed their excitement regarding the release of the movie: "We're so proud of this film. Jingyi and the entire cast and crew have poured their hearts into telling a brilliant, nuanced coming-of-age story that we believe everyone will be able to relate to. Growing up, we all had our version of a "dunk" - a dream, some lofty goal - that we thought would change our lives for the better. Chang Can Dunk is about the pursuit of that dream, the desire to be seen, and the lessons we learn along the way."

Chang Can Dunk arrives on Disney+ on March 10. You can watch the trailer for the film below: