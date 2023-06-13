Over the past decade, Netflix has revolutionized how we watch our favorite movies and TV shows. Their subscription-based model allows viewers to choose content from their extensive catalog of acquired and original content and watch on any device anywhere. It has gone from being the outlier to the norm in Hollywood as every studio tries to sink its feet in the streaming world. But for now, Netflix remains the global champion with over 232.5 million subscribers worldwide as of Q1, 2023, with over 70 percent of its subscriber count coming from the international market, and owing to that, the service also contains a library of content in over 62 languages including English, Spanish, French, German, Hindi, Arabic, Korean, Japanese, and more. If you are a user wondering how to change the language of the interface to your native language for easy access or change the audio and subtitle language of any content you are watching, read below to find out how you can go about it.

Related: The Best Shows on Netflix

How To Change Language On Your Mobile App

If you use the mobile application of Netflix to stream content straight to the device in your hand, you can change the language of the interface in a few easy steps. Open the Netflix app installed on your mobile device (Android or iOS), and sign in with your account information if not already signed in. Now tap on the "More" tab located in the bottom right corner of your screen, which looks like three lines stacked horizontally, then scroll down on the displayed menu and select "Account," located towards the bottom of the screen.

You'll land on a page with your account information and profile icons. Click on the arrow dropdown menu beside your profile picture. Now from the dropdown menu, under the "Language" section, tap on the "Change" button and choose your desired language from the list of languages. Finally, tap on the "Save" button to apply the changes. With the language changed, you can now tap the back button and return to the Netflix App Homepage.

How To Change Language on Your Desktop

If you watch Netflix on your desktop or laptop, you'll need a web browser like Google Chrome or Microsoft Edge to launch the Netflix website. Sign in with your account, and as you land on the Netflix Homepage, hover your cursor over your profile icon in the screen's top right corner. In the dropdown menu, find and click on "Account." Scroll down to the very bottom, to the "My Profile" section, and find the "Language" button right below your profile picture. Under the "Language" section, click the "Change" button and select your preferred language from the available options. Click on the "Save" button to apply the changes. Refresh the Netflix page, and the content will appear in your selected language.

How To Change Language On Your Smart TV

Smart Televisions have played a huge role in the streaming boom, as viewers can stream their favorite movies and series on their big TV sets. You can get Netflix on your Television in various ways, like Roku and Amazon Fire TV stick, and each of them has its way to change the system's language, but if you own a Smart TV, you can follow the following steps to change the language on Netflix. Open the Netflix Homepage on your Smart TV and expand the side menu with your remote. From the side menu, go to your profile and select "Edit Profile". Navigate the options and select the "Language" menu. Now choose your desired language from the options available and head back to the Homepage - your language on Netflix will change to your preference.

Related: How to Stream Netflix on Discord

How To Change Language On Gaming Consoles

Streaming Netflix through your gaming console has become one of the most popular ways people consume content on Netflix. The process to change the language for Netflix differs slightly in PlayStation and Xbox, as laid down below.

For PlayStation:

Open the Netflix app on your PlayStation console and sign in to your profile. Navigate to the main menu and select the gear icon for "Settings." Now from the settings menu, select the "Language" option and choose your preferred language from the available options. Save the changes and exit the settings menu. Now restart the Netflix app on your PlayStation to apply the language settings.

For Xbox:

Launch the Netflix app on your Xbox console. Press the "Menu" button on your controller to open the side menu where you can select "Settings" and then browse the options and choose "System." Under the "System" menu, select the "Language & Location" category and choose your desired language from the available options. Save the changes and exit the settings menu. At the end, restart the Netflix app on your Xbox for the new language settings to take effect.

For Nintendo Switch:

Currently, Nintendo does not have a Netflix app on the Nintendo eShop. If that changes, we'll update this section with the information you need to switch languages on the go.

How To Change Audio And Subtitle Language on Netflix

Netflix provides dubs and subtitles in various languages for all the content on their service to reach a wider audience and give users many options. Netflix makes it very easy to change the language of the audio and subtitles, and you can do it in the following easy steps. Launch the Netflix App or webpage on your preferred device and sign in to your account. Browse through the Netflix library and click play on any movie or series you fancy. Pause the playback and find the caption button in the bottom right corner of your screen or the top right corner, depending on your device. On selecting the button, you will be shown all the available options for audio and subtitle for the media you're watching, and choose the option you prefer. The media will reload itself with the changes applied.