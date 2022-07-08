Historical revisionism is common in the film; it's prevalent in biopics specifically, but also in movies that cover historical events and periods. Usually, these revisions are facts that are exaggerated or just ignored entirely for the sake of a dramatic Hollywood flare.

Quentin Tarantino boasts one of the most critically acclaimed catalog of movies any director can hope to have. His films are known for their well-written dialogue, his characters are dynamic, and of course, there's usually violence. But one thing fans of Tarantino will realize when watching his films is that he likes to rewrite history. But it isn't always subtle; sometimes, it's big, bloody, and right in your face.

Django's Entire Revenge Story — 'Django Unchained' (2012)

Like Inglorious Basterds (a later entry), Django Unchained's historical revision revolves around undoing the wrongs of history, a reversal of power, an "ain't no fun when the rabbit got the gun" scenario. Of course, the title character, Django (Jamie Foxx), is a former slave turned bounty hunter who goes looking for his wife and takes out white slave owners in the process. He forms a name for himself as a bounty hunter and gains a fierce reputation.

It's a role reversal of oppressor and oppressed. It's a satisfying historical correction that gives the justice it deserves and is a perfect way to showcase Tarantino's frequency of changing things for the better through his films.

The Hippie Movement Survives — 'Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood' (2019)

The Tate-LaBianca murders shifted the course of Hollywood and the Hippie movement sweeping Los Angeles. Due to the gruesome nature of the crimes, the outlook on the "Peace and Love" lifestyle was tainted by that of the Manson Family.

Once Upon a Time...in Hollywoodchanges that, keeping the clean image of the hippies alive and allowing Hollywood to proceed onward like it was destined to do. Of course, more significant things were altered by this movie.

The Manson Family and Charles Manson Are Laughing Stocks — 'Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood'

A major point of Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood is that it plays on the fact that the audience knows what happened in the Summer of 1969. So when Tarantino introduces Charles Manson (portrayed by Damon Herriman) and the Manson Family into the film, you have a feeling you know what is coming.

However, The Manson Family is completely incompetent. They're incompetent at the ranch, and then again when they enter the home of Rick Dalton (Leonardo DiCaprio) instead of Sharon Tate's (Margot Robbie). Tex (Austin Butler) and the rest of the Manson children subsequently get dominated by Cliff Booth (Brad Pitt), his dog, and Dalton.

Sharon Tate Lives — 'Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood'

This is the final, and perhaps most important, historical change in Once Upon a Time. Sharon Tate and five others (including her unborn child) were never harmed that night in August. Instead, it's presumed they all go on to live their lives happily.

That grim, dark fate that was cast over Hollywood no longer exists. Additionally, Tate and her guests never even lay eyes on the Manson Cult in the movie. The Mansons also never get to commit the LaBianca murders that happened after Tate.

The Reich Falls one year early — 'Inglorious Basterds' (2009)

Adolf Hitler committed suicide in 1945, thus ending Germany's involvement in World War II and bringing the European theatre to a close. Instead, Inglorious Basterds takes place in 1944, where the final plan of the Basterds is enacted at the premiere of the fictitious Nazi film Nation's Pride.

The Basterds, along with Shosanna (the originator of the plan, played by Mélanie Laurent), complete their mission by locking in all the Nazi high command inside the theater and sending it ablaze. Due to this, Tarantino avoids the years of persecution of German leaders, some of who escaped outright and are still around today, by killing them all in one act.

The Basterds Take Down Hitler - 'Inglorious Basterds' (2009)

Infamously taking his own life after Berlin was surrounded and there was no way out, Hitler (portrayed by Martin Wuttke) never faced true consequences for his crimes and hateful ideology that echoes throughout today. However, the Basterds, a group composed of Jewish-American soldiers led by Lt. Aldo Raine (Brad Pitt), saw to it that he did.

Like Django Unchained, Tarantino rights historical wrongs with a switch of oppressor and oppressed. Sending Hitler to his death by being riddled with bullets fired by Jewish soldiers, the group of people he tried to genocide, is a poetic end.

