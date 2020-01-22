Channing Tatum to Star in Disney Comedy ‘Bob the Musical’

Channing Tatum is set to star in Disney’s long-gestating musical comedy Bob the Musical, Collider has learned.

Allan Loeb (Rock of Ages) wrote a draft of the script, which follows a regular guy who can suddenly hear the inner songs of everyone’s heart after suffering a blow to the head. His reality instantly becomes a musical, much to his dismay.

Bob the Musical has been in development since 2004 and over the past decade, several filmmakers have circled the project including Phil Lord and Chris Miller and Hairspray’s Adam Shankman. Tripp Vinson and Beau Flynn are producing Bob the Musical with Chris Bender of Good Fear, alongside Tatum and his company, Free Association, and partners Reid Carolin and Peter Kiernan.

Tatum hasn’t appeared in a live-action movie since the Kingsman sequel in 2017, having lent his voice to the animated movies Smallfoot and The Lego Movie 2 in recent years. He also produced Netflix’s addiction drama 6 Balloons starring Dave Franco and Abbi Jacobson.

Following a long stint at UTA, Tatum has been with CAA for the past year, and the agency has been getting Tatum jobs over the past few months. The 21 Jump Street star has long wanted to direct, and he recently signed on to make his directorial debut with the road trip comedy Dog, in which he’ll play a former Army Ranger paired with a dog named Lulu. He’s also set to star in the romantic drama Soundtrack of Silence, which reunites him with the writer and producing team behind his 2010 hit Dear John. I’ve also heard that Tatum is being eyed to star in Universal’s monster movie Renfield from director Dexter Fletcher, but that remains but a rumor for now.

Tatum is no stranger to dancing his way through a musical number, having starred two Step Up movies and two Magic Mike movies, not to mention the Coen brothers’ period comedy Hail, Caesar!, in which he performed the song “No Dames!” Tatum had been developing an original musical titled Wingmen that was to pair him with fellow song-and-dance man Joseph Gordon-Levitt, but it’s unclear what the status of that project is, or whether it will ever make its way to the big screen. In the meantime, Bob the Musical will have to do, and Tatum may very well be a better fit for the material than Tom Cruise, who was previously eyed to star.

As a producer, Tatum is developing an adaptation of Sam Kieth‘s cult comic The Maxx, and to read more about that project, click here.