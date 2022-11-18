Channing Tatum has signed up to star in the new film Red Shirt, based on an original pitch by Simon Kinberg. David Leitch is attached to direct the project according to a report from Deadline. Details about the plot are very thin, but the report says the film is putting a new spin on James Bond, with the potential to expand into a new franchise.

Kelly McCormick and Leitch are producing under their 87 North production banner, with Tatum's Free Association on board as well as Kinberg's Genre Films production company. Several studios are now believed to have submitted offers to finance and distribute the project, and the belief is the project could well be sold to the highest bidder very soon, perhaps even before the Thanksgiving holiday.

Leitch is a busy man at the moment. Earlier in the year, his action comedy Bullet Train, which starred Brad Pitt, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, and Joey King — among many others — was a big success with audiences, grossing $240 million at the worldwide box office. He is preparing to start principal photography on The Fall Guy, with Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt attached to lead the film. Leitch has previously directed John Wick — alongside Chad Stahelski — Atomic Blonde, Deadpool 2, and Hobbs & Shaw.

Image via Sony Pictures

Kinberg is currently producing his Apple TV+ series Sugar, which stars Colin Farrell, and he is also reportedly developing a new Battlestar Galactica movie. He is best known for his work adapting the X-Men comics for Fox and Marvel, taking over the director's chair for his feature debut in 2019's Dark Phoenix, which was a critical and commercial disaster. He directed The 355 which was released in January 2022, and bombed at the box office, losing Universal around $93 million.

Tatum is coming off a banner year, with the promise of more success before 2022 closes. He began the year with MGM's Dog, in which he starred as a soldier suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder who accompanied his former partner's dog on a cross-country trip. The family-friendly outing grossed $84 million on a $15 million budget. Then, earlier this summer, he starred alongside Sandra Bullock and Daniel Radcliffe in The Lost City as an airhead romantic novel cover model, who attempts to prove himself by rescuing the author of the books he appears on. That grossed $190 million off a budget of around $70 million. He will next be seen rounding off his turn as 'Magic' Mike Lane in the final outing of the Magic Mike trilogy, entitled Magic Mike's Last Dance.

Magic Mike's Last Dance opens in theaters on February 10, 2023. Watch the trailer down below.