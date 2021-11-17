A new trailer for DOG has just dropped, giving us our first look at the buddy film of a different breed (a Belgian Malinois, to be precise). The new film, which stars and is co-directed by Channing Tatum, is set to be released in early 2022 from MGM.

The film tells the story of two former Army Rangers — Briggs, played by Tatum, and Lulu (the aforementioned Belgian Malinois), as they make their way through the Pacific Coast in the hopes of making it to a soldier's funeral. Along the way, Lulu's off-the-wall behavior will push Briggs to his limits and bring him to a better understanding of both himself and his canine companion. Besides some pretty outrageous moments, from broken crates to tussles in a hotel lobby, the film will also examine the bond between dogs and humans and the ways in which those bonds can help us to heal from trauma.

Along with Tatum, the film was co-directed by Reid Carolin, who also wrote the screenplay, with story by Carolin and Brett Rodriguez. Joining Tatum in the cast are Jane Adams, Kevin Nash, Q’orianka Kilcher, Ethan Suplee, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Nicole LaLiberté, Luke Forbes, and Ronnie Gene Blevins.

The film is produced by Gregory Jacobs, Peter Kiernan, and Rodriguez. The film is executive produced by Betsy Danbury and Ken Meyer. DOG comes from Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures and is a Free Association/Gregory Jacobs Production in association with FilmNation Entertainment.

Considering the touching nature of the trailer, it might be prudent to pack a few tissues before going to the theater. You might also want to give your dog a hug. DOG will be released to theaters on February 18, 2022. Check out the trailer and the film's new poster below:

