Deadpool & Wolverine didn't just serve as a team-up between Ryan Reynolds' Merc with a Mouth and Hugh Jackman's clawed Canadian. It was also a send-off of sorts to 20th Century Fox's Marvel films, and that send off included Channing Tatum as Gambit, who's part of a group of fighters that includes Elektra (Jennifer Garner), Blade (Wesley Snipes), and Laura Kinney (Dafne Keen). Tatum is a legitimate scene-stealer, equppied with a Cajun accent that Deadpool struggles to understand and an inventive use of playing cards. Considering that Tatum was attached to a Gambit solo project that never saw the light of day, this appearance finally answers the question of what he'd have brought to the table.

Recently, Reynolds released an extended scene from the end of Deadpool & Wolverine, where Gambit stands alone in the Void after defeating hordes of enemies. The unmistakable sound of a portal (or the "Marvel Sparkle Circle", as it's hilariously referred to by Deadpool) is heard behind him, more or less confirming that the card-slinging Cajun has returned to his native universe. While there hasn't been any other word on whether Tatum's Gambit will be headlining his own solo film, there's a comic that could serve as the perfect basis for a Gambit feature film: Gambit: King of Thieves by James Asmus and Clay Mann.

What Is 'Gambit: King of Thieves' About?

Asmus and Mann's Gambit series found Remy LaBeau at an interesting point in his life. He was part of the X-Men, more specifically the staff at Wolverine's Jean Grey School for Higher Learning. But he was still trying to adjust, and eventually attempted to get back into the thieving game. But Gambit's return to thievery takes a left turn when an alien parasite he unwittingly stole buries itself in his chest, and causes his life force to drain every time he uses his powers. Gambit ends up planning a series of heists to try and save his own life; complicating matters is the presence of a female thief named Joelle, who wants the artifact for unknown reasons, and Borya Cich, the billionaire he stole the artifact from in the first place.

Gambit: King of Thieves worked because it attempted to push Gambit in new directions. Though he was still part of the X-Men, having him return to his thieving ways provided plenty of ideas that one could only pull off in the Marvel Universe. One heist features Gambit and Joelle traveling to Guatemala, and encountering a massive dragon god in the process. Another sees Cich coercing Gambit into taking Excalibur (King Arthur's sword, not the X-Men team of the same name). The globetrotting adventure baked into the book is what makes it a great read, backed up by Asmus' scripting and a legion of talented artists (including Mann, who crafts an updated version of Gambit's trenchcoat and purple body armor).

The First Arc of 'Gambit: King of Thieves' Would Make a Great Movie

Within the first arc of Gambit: King of Thieves, there is the perfect structure for a feature film. The idea of Gambit having to pull off a heist, said heist going wrong, and his answer to saving his own life lying in another heist, is the type of chaos that the character thrives in and fits perfectly with "the punk rock of all the superheroes" that drew Tatum to the character. It would also provide Gambit with both a new mission that doesn't require him to interact with the other X-Men, and the dynamic he has with Joelle is far different from his one with Rogue. There's even the idea of fighting an ancient dragon god, which is the type of insane plot twist you can only get in a superhero movie.

This would also give Tatum the chance to show all the different sides of Gambit. While his accent did provide a few laughs, the fight scenes also showed how skilled Gambit is at using his powers, and how anything in his hands will literally become a weapon. Using Gambit: King of Thieves as the basis of a story could let Tatum show off some of his more dramatic chops, as well as his sensitive side. Other films like The Lost City, Foxcatcher, and Blink Twice have shown Tatum's considerable range, so it stands to reason he can do the same for a character he has a deep, deep love for.

Deadpool and Gambit Teamed Up for Heists in the Comics

Tatum has been upfront about how involved Reynolds was in getting him on board Deadpool & Wolverine, writing a heartfelt Instagram post around the time of San Diego Comic-Con. "I will owe him probably forever. Cause I’m not sure how I could ever do something that would be equal to what this has meant to me," Tatum said, a statement that Reynolds reciprocated, having walked his own rocky road to get Deadpool on the silver screen. Both men have been vocal about wanting Tatum to return to his role, with Reynolds even saying on his Instagram stories that he'd show up if Tatum "needs a Deadpool." The Deadpool V Gambit miniseries could be the answer to both of their wishes.

In Deadpool V Gambit, it's revealed that the Merc with a Mouth and the Ragin' Cajun have worked together to pull off heists; one of those jobs even had the duo dress up as Spider-Man and Daredevil to fake a superhero fight where they collected a series of rare gems! But in true heist fashion, they wind up double-crossing and betraying one another, leading to the "versus" part of the title. With Deadpool & Wolverine continuing to break box office records, and both Tatum and Reynolds willing to work with each other, perhaps the best solution would be to re-team them. Either way, there's plenty of material to craft a solo Gambit movie.

Deadpool & Wolverine is now playing in theaters.

