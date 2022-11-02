Many artists require some kind of passion to help them get out of bed in the morning. A drive towards realizing a vision, even if it’s only nebulously defined, is often what provokes an artist to even consider facing a brand-new day. This is just as true for the most avant-garde painters as it is for movie stars like Channing Tatum. The man whose headlined projects range from Foxcatcher to Step Up had one particular movie that seemed to be his primary fixation as an actor. That project was a feature film centered on the popular Marvel Comics mutant Gambit. Tatum remained committed to Gambit for nearly a decade, an era full of turmoil but also fascinating levels of dedication from the 21 Jump Street hunk.

The earliest days of Gambit

Gambit was a relatively late addition to the X-Men mythos, only debuting in the comics in 1990. Even somebody like Dazzler was around in various issues for years beforehand. But ever since he showed up, Gambit has been a fan-favorite character, with this suave thief being especially beloved as a sex symbol. If there's any mutant that's bound to inspire readers to reach for their smelling salts, it's this hunky guy from New Orleans who’s always swinging cards around. Given just how popular he was and that the X-Men were among the first Marvel characters to get successfully translated into live-action blockbusters, it was only a matter of time before Gambit got to show up on the big screen.

After his name briefly showed up on-screen in X2: X-Men United, Gambit was a strong contender to debut as a physical presence in X-Men: The Last Stand. Channing Tatum almost got the role of Gambit here, but the endless production difficulties and constantly evolving script on The Last Stand eventually led to Gambit being cut entirely. The next X-Men project, X-Men Origins: Wolverine, was planned to feature Gambit in a much more prominent capacity and have Tatum, now a more well-known actor, in the role. However, Tatum has said that his G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra commitments prevented him from taking on the role. Gambit had slipped through his fingers once more.

With that, Taylor Kitsch took on the role of Gambit, and the character’s inaugural appearance in live-action media was solidified. There was hope, initially, that this solo Wolverine movie would pave the way for more spin-off features focused on certain mutants, including characters introduced in that 2009 film like Gambit and Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds). Unfortunately, X-Men Origins: Wolverine became a punchline and all the prospects of a Gambit solo movie were dead in the water. 20th Century Fox opted to shift its focus in the world of comic book movies to properties like X-Men: First Class. Nobody, Tatum or otherwise, was going to be inhabiting the role of Gambit anytime soon.

At the start of 2014, producer Lauren Shuler Donner revealed that the X-Men franchise was about to make some room for Gambit once again and now Tatum would be inhabiting the role. Specifically, she revealed that she and Tatum were spitballing ideas for a solo Gambit movie. Donner did say that 20th Century Fox wasn't officially commissioning the movie or anything concrete like that, but there was a lot of behind-the-scenes passion for the project. This reveal came even before the revival of the Deadpool movie, and its subsequent box-office success, got Fox obsessed with the idea of standalone X-Men spin-offs. This indicates there was a lot of passion to get a Gambit movie if it was so at odds with Fox’s plans for the X-Men saga at that point.

By May 2014, just four months after Donner's comments about roughly a year after Tatum had made headlines talking about his love for Gambit during the White House Down press tour, it became official. A solo Gambit movie starring Channing Tatum was now on the docket at 20th Century Fox. At the time, no creative team beyond the producers were attached to the motion picture, but there were initial plans to introduce Tatum's Gambit in X-Men: Apocalypse. In a short span of time, Gambit had gone from being a mutant gathering dust on a shelf somewhere to being a hot commodity for an in-demand movie star.

Gambit making headway

The blockbuster gained further momentum by October 2014 when Josh Zetumer became the first screenwriter officially attached to the feature while 2015 kicked off with news from 20th Century Fox that Gambit would be dropping into theaters on October 7, 2016. This was especially important news since Fox already had two X-Men properties set for 2016, Deadpool and X-Men: Apocalypse. That year was shaping up to be a big one for Fox/Marvel projects and Gambit was gearing up to be a critical part of it, as indicated by Rupert Wyatt signing on to helm the feature in June 2015 and Tatum’s prominent presence at a 2015 San Diego International Comic-Con panel dedicated to then-upcoming Fox/Marvel projects.

Just as the film was being prepped and Léa Seydoux had been attached to play the female lead of the feature, Gambit hit a massive stumbling block when Wyatt departed from the feature as director. Years later, Wyatt would dig a little bit more into what his Gambit movie would've looked like, including that significant portions of it would've been set in the 1970s, while revealing that his departure from Gambit solely came down to the 2015 Fantastic Four movie. That blockbuster bombed at the box office and inspired Fox to significantly scale back the budget of Gambit. The film couldn't be properly reimagined to fit into those new budgetary constraints and make its original release date, so Wyatt opted to just leave altogether.

Gambit was down, but it was far from out. Just two months after Wyatt left the film Doug Liman was set to direct the feature. While there were initially plans to shoot Gambit in the spring of 2016 under Liman’s direction, the feature was subsequently postponed, leaving this director room to go helm The Wall instead. Liman’s stint on Gambit turned out to be incredibly short-lived, as he would turn his attention to other prospective blockbuster directorial gigs by August 2016. Liman would later reveal that he left Gambit because he failed to connect with the feature, a necessary element if he was going to spend years of his life bringing it to the silver screen. Any plans to get Gambit in front of cameras in the opening months of 2017 were dashed.

2017 was a quiet year for Gambit. For a little over a year after Liman left the feature, there was minimal buzz on the solo feature. This can be partially attributed to the awkward state the X-Men movies were in at this point, The mixed response to X-Men: Apocalypse had put the main X-Men features into a bit of a tailspin, though the gargantuan box office haul of Deadpool made it apparent that these mutants were far from being box office poison. Fox was unsure of where to go with this franchise next, though there was still hope of getting Gambit off the ground once Tatum’s schedule opened up again.

Gore Verbinski became the newest filmmaker attached to Gambit in October 2017, an impressive get that suggested that, no matter what, the first solo movie for Gambit would have some real visual panache. However, a month later, Gambit faced a new, unforeseen obstacle: the Disney/Fox merger. The news that Disney was angling to buy 20th Century Fox and other media companies from News Corp. suddenly put everything about Gambit into jeopardy. It was one thing to grapple with the loss of a director. It was a whole other kettle of fish to try and make a movie with a changing corporate regime.

Still, Gambit pressed on and even secured Lizzy Caplan for the lead lady role and a prime 2019 release date. However, further complications would arise when Verbinski left the project in January 2018, just three months after joining the X-Men spin-off. These issues, combined with Disney’s imminent purchase of Fox and absorption of the X-Men characters into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, seemed to indicate that Gambit was dead in the water. Producer Simon Kinberg, however, wasn’t giving up hope on the motion picture and still described Gambit as being in active development in October 2018, with Kinberg revealing that the feature had transitioned from being a heist movie to being more akin to a romantic comedy.

Two months after In the early weeks of 2019, a Hail Mary situation was proposed: Tatum, alongside creative partner Reid Carolin, would direct the film. It would be their directorial debut, a risky proposition for a comic book movie, but this way, there wouldn't be any chance of Gambit losing its filmmakers. Fox passed on this concept and in May 2019, two months after Disney closed its purchase of the various Fox studios, Gambit was dead.

Channing Tatum in Dog

The aftermath of Gambit's demise

In the years since this project’s demise, a handful of details have emerged on what the final incarnation of the Gambit feature would’ve entailed, including that this would’ve been the X-Men film that finally incorporated Mister Sinister into its story after the character and his world were teased in an Apocalypse post-credits scene. Carolin has also revealed that Gambit would’ve followed in the footsteps of Deadpool and Tatum’s most popular projects, like 21 Jump Street, in being rated R and that the film was gearing up to start shooting when Disney canned it. Of course, none of these elements would be realized as Disney has opted to pursue its own independent projects (save for a Deadpool sequel) with the Marvel characters it got film rights to in the Fox purchase.

The Gambit movie is a fascinating paradox. On the one hand, it’s a dear passion project for Channing Tatum, a character he would’ve taken a bullet for. His commitment to this mutant is evident in how Tatum briefly planned to leap into the world of directing to ensure Gambit got translated into live action, a field he wouldn’t concretely explore until the 2022 feature Dog. On the other hand, the constant attempts to get Gambit to fit into a release date on 20th Century Fox’s slate and always scrambling to find a new filmmaker to tackle the project do emphasize the cynical aspects of big studio filmmaking. Filmmakers as eclectic as Rupert Wyatt and Gore Verbinski can be interchangeable when Fox needs an X-Men movie for a certain season in its annual slate of theatrical movies.

The endless hurdles faced by Gambit are undeniably comical, the comic book movie equivalent to Sideshow Bob getting hit with a barrage of rakes. Still, it’s equally undeniable that one can’t help but feel bad for Tatum given how genuine his enthusiasm for Gambit appears to be. Perhaps the Marvel Cinematic Universe will someday find room for Tatum to finally play Gambit once and for all as it explores bringing the cavalcade of Marvel Comics mutants to the big screen. However, at the moment, it’s impossible to imagine a solo Gambit film headlined by Tatum happening, despite the actor moving Heaven and Earth for nearly a decade to make that project a reality.