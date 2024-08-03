The Big Picture Deadpool & Wolverine highlights nostalgia for Fox's Marvel characters including Gambit, played by Channing Tatum.

If the overwhelming, record-breaking box office success of Deadpool & Wolverine is indicative of anything, it's that the enthusiasm for Ryan Reynolds’ portrayal of “The Merc With A Moth” has not faded in the slightest in the six years that have passed since the initial release of Deadpool 2. What’s more surprising about the third installment in the R-rated superhero spinoff franchise is that a majority of the film rested upon nostalgia for other characters developed during 20th Century Fox’s tenure with various Marvel characters. Those who have seen the film featuring Chris Evans as the Human Torch, Wesley Snipes as Blade, Jennifer Garner as Elektra, and Dafne Keen as Laura may have been delighted to see them return, but the cameo by Channing Tatum as the Cajun mutant Gambit was far more niche, as Tatum spent years working on a Gambit spin-off film in the X-Men franchise that never materialized.

Prior to the acquisition of 20th Century Fox by the Walt Disney Company, the studio had plans to develop further X-Men spinoffs that didn’t necessarily feature the entire lineup of original characters. While X-Men Origins: Wolverine had become a notorious failure, the success of James Mangold’s standalone The Wolverine film indicated that some of the most prominent characters were capable of justifying their own standalone franchises. However, Tatum’s proposed Gambit film was met with a litany of development issues, and ultimately canceled amidst the turnover between Fox and Disney.

Channing Tatum’s 'Gambit' Was a Passion Project

Ever since his initial debut in an issue of Clare Claremont and Jim Lee's series The Uncanny X-Men Annual in 1990, Gambit proved to be one of the most popular characters in the history of the X-Men comics. A fast-talking mutant, Gambit was known for his ability to tap into the power of raw kinetic energy. Gambit’s use of playing cards, association with various guilds of thieves, and incredible hand-to-hand combat skills made him a unique type of X-Men hero who didn’t necessarily play by the rules. His popularity was only bolstered thanks to his appearance on X-Men: The Animated Series, in which he was initially portrayed by Chris Porter, and later Tony Daniels. Gambit’s on-again, off-again romance with the mutant Rogue ended up producing some of the show’s most compelling storylines.

Director Bryan Singer originally planned for Gambit to make a brief cameo appearance in X2, even commissioning a short film to be developed about the character, but changed his mind so that he could play a more prominent role in future installments. Tatum reportedly almost played Gambit in X-Men: The Last Stand after Josh Holloway had to turn down the role due to filming conflicts, but the character was ultimately written out of the film. When X-Men Origins: Wolverine was placed in development, Taylor Kitsch was set to play the character when Tatum was unable to commit; despite initially signing a three-film deal, Kitsch’s plans for a Gambit spinoff all but evaporated due to the film’s poor critical reception. Tatum again expressed his enthusiasm for the character and his future, citing his own experience growing up in New Orleans. Tatum stated that while he had been a fan of what Kitsch did, he felt that “Gambit was always like the woman-loving, cigarette-smoking, drinking” mutant, who “was the punk rock of all the superheroes.”

'Gambit' Was Stuck in Perpetual Development Hell

Tatum was officially signed on to star in a Gambit solo film in 2014, with plans suggesting that he would officially be introduced within the younger lineup of X-Men characters in X-Men: Apocalypse. A November 2016 release date was set with screenwriter Josh Zetumer penning a script that was based on a story outline from Claremont; although initially, the film struggled to find a director, Rise of the Planet of the Apes filmmaker Rupert Wyatt officially signed on in 2015. Plans for the film were ambitious, as Fox planned to spend over $150 million, and auditioned actresses such as Léa Seydoux, Rebecca Ferguson, and Abbey Lee to play the female lead. Unfortunately, the negotiations of Tatum’s contract with Fox led to significant delays, with Wyatt officially exiting the film due to scheduling conflicts. However, he would later cite the critical and box office disaster of 2015's Fantastic Four as causing Fox to generally be more cautious about their comic book properties.

Interest in a Gambit solo film re-emerged when Doug Liman signed on to direct in 2015, with a planned production date of March 2016 in New Orleans. Despite Liman’s initial enthusiasm, the production was pushed back so that Liman could work on his original war film The Wall. Liman had planned to discard the draft of Gambit and start his own, before ultimately leaving it altogether in order to develop a Dark Universe film for DC Studios. Pirates of the Caribbean director Gore Verbinski was briefly attached to direct before ultimately exiting the film due to “creative differences,” forcing Fox to once again push the intended release date to 2019. Although Tatum and producer Simon Kinberg continued to work on a new version of the script, Gambit was officially dropped from the release schedule shortly after the acquisition of Fox by Disney, leading to a creative overhaul of the X-Men franchise.

'Deadpool & Wolverine' Brought 'Gambit' Full Circle

Tatum’s appearance in Gambit was a clever way to acknowledge his long-standing passion for the character, as it's evidently a role that he had actively been pursuing for years. Deadpool & Wolverine is ultimately a “love letter” to the Fox era of the Marvel franchise, and anyone following the films’ development has heard all the rumors about what was actually going on behind the scenes with Gambit. The biggest question moving forward is whether Tatum’s cameo is simply a fun reference to the canceled film’s development, or an indication that a Gambit project might have a future in the MCU.

