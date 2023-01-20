Channing Tatum is gearing up for one last dance as Magic Mike, but ahead of the release of the third installment in the stripper series, he's been doing the rounds with the press and one notable interview has caught the eye, with the actor scathing in his criticism of one of his earliest mainstream roles.

Tatum starred as Duke, the G.I. Joe Team's first sergeant in G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra, and appeared in a cameo role in its sequel, Retaliation, but revealed that he had no desire to ever be part of the project in that particular role.

During a Vanity Fair lie detector test video, Tatum talked about his experience working on the two movies, based on the Hasbro action figures, beginning with 2009's The Rise of Cobra, revealing that he never wanted to take part in the franchise to begin with. "The first film, I passed on seven times", said Tatum. "The studio had an option on me, and I had to do the movie. When it came to the second one, I obviously just didn't want to do that either, so yes, I asked to be killed off in the first ten minutes of the movie."

Previously, in an interview with Howard Stern, Tatum had spoken of his antipathy towards the movie, and spoken openly of the fact he had no desire to appear in it as the titular character, explaining:

Look, I’ll be honest. I fucking hate that movie. I hate that movie. I was pushed into doing that movie. From ‘Coach Carter,’ they signed me to a three-picture deal… They give you the contract and they go, ‘Three-picture deal, here you go.’ And as a young actor, you’re like, ‘Oh my god, that sounds amazing, I’m doing that!’ Time goes by and you get other jobs and you’re building your quote and you have a dream job you want to do. And the studio calls up and they’re like, ‘Hey, we got a movie for you, we’re going to send it to you.’ And they send it to you, and it’s ‘G.I. Joe.' And I love G.I. Joe: ‘Can I play Snake Eyes?’ And they’re like, ‘No, you’re not playing Snake Eyes, you’re playing G.I. Joe.’ The script wasn’t any good. And I didn’t want to do something that I was a fan of since I was a kid and watched every morning growing up — and didn’t want to do something that was, one, bad and, two, I just didn’t know if I wanted to be G.I. Joe

Following his on-screen death, the G.I. Joe sequel was led by Dwayne Johnson as Roadblock, and actually received more favorable reviews than its predecessor, which contributed to Johnson's 2010s reputation as "franchise viagra" for appearing in flailing properties and giving them a jolt to greater success with audiences, alongside the likes of Fast Five, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, and Journey 2: The Mysterious Island.

Tatum will next be seen alongside Salma Hayek in Magic Mike's Last Dance which opens in theaters on February 10.