Do a hip-hop dancing Frankenstein's Monster or don't even do it at all!

Channing Tatum and his 21 Jump Street collaborators Phil Lord and Chris Miller are reportedly re-teaming for an under-wraps monster movie at Universal, and quite frankly if it's not about a Frankenstein's Monster who is super good at hip-hop dancing let's scrap it right now. (Would also accept The Mummy XXL.) According to Deadline, Midway writer Wes Tooke is handling the script, based on a story idea and treatment from Magic Mike producer Reid Carolin.

The film is being described as a "modern-day, tongue in cheek thriller inspired by Universal’s classic monster legacy," which includes iconic horror films like Dracula, The Wolf Man, Frankenstein, and Creature from the Black Lagoon. Although this site has expertly documented how frighteningly horny these movies are, they also lent themselves effectively to comedy; at one point, Universal started teaming up comedy duo Bud Abbott and Lou Costello with their big-screen monsters to big box office results.

The Horrifying Horniness of Universal's Classic Monsters The unnerving seduction of Dracula, the animalistic id of The Wolf Man, the incel energy of Frankenstein's monster. It's all there.

Universal has had recent success with modern-day updates of its classic monsters, in a partnership with the horror maestros at Blumhouse. Earlier this year, Saw writer Leigh Whannell introduced a new take on The Invisible Man, starring Oliver Jackson-Cohen as the title mad scientist across from Elisabeth Moss. Whannell is already signed up to tackle The Wolf Man remake starring Ryan Gosling, while The Invitation filmmaker Karyn Kusama will handle a new Dracula movie.

Lord and Miller have assembled one of the busiest schedules in Hollywood over the past few years, after making a name for themselves with the 21 Jump Street movies, two shockingly great animated LEGO films, and as producers on Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. Right now, they're developing a return to Clone High—which they originally created with Bill Lawrence—for MTV, and are also set to direct Ryan Gosling in an untitled astronaut movie for MGM. As for Tatum, he's currently hard at work on his directorial debut, Dog, which he's also starring in.

For more on Universal's future monster plans, here's an update from Paul Feig on his monster-mash team-up, Dark Army.

