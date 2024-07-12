Channing Tatum has had an extraordinary career renaissance in recent years thanks to his commitment to subverting expectations of what type of movie star he is. Based on his early appearances in generic romantic films like The Vow and Dear John, it would have been very easy to dismiss Tatum as yet another intended heartthrob that Hollywood was needlessly trying to turn into a major star. However, Tatum’s appearances in a great deal of acclaimed films has indicated that he takes his career much more seriously than some may have anticipated.

Tatum has grown as an actor by working with great directors, as he has been able to take on challenging parts thanks to his recurring collaborations with directors like Steven Soderbergh and Dito Montiel. However, Tatum is also choosing interesting projects like Fly Me To The Moon, which critics have praised as the type of movie that simply doesn’t get made anymore. Here are the ten most rewatchable Channing Tatum movies, ranked.

10 ‘10 Years’ (2011)

Directed by James Linden

Image via Anchor Bay Films

The underrated dramedy 10 Years served as an example of Tatum’s ability to elevate the generic love interest role that he was often typecast in early on in his career. James Linden’s star-studded ensemble comedy features Chris Pratt, Rosario Dawson, Justin Long, Kate Mara, Oscar Isaac, and Max Minghella as a group of high school friends that reunite at their high school anniversary, only to discover how further apart they have become. While comparisons can be drawn to classic films like The Big Chill, 10 Years does a remarkable job at updating the story for the 21st century.

Tatum proved that he could add a sense of drama to an otherwise comedic film. Although Pratt and Long in particular add a lot of laughs to the heartfelt story, Tatum’s scenes with Dawson allow 10 Years to become quite profound, and sometimes even tear-jerking.

9 ‘A Guide To Recognizing Your Saints’ (2006)

Directed by Dito Montiel

Image via First Look International

A Guide to Recognizing Your Saints is an underrated coming-of-age drama that showed early signs of Tatum’s unique charisma. Although the film is best remembered for the comeback performance by Robert Downey Jr., Tatum has an important role in the story as a violent young man who is sent to prison after lashing out at his abusive father. Tatum does a great job at coordinating his performance with Eric Roberts, who appears as an older version of the same character later on in the film.

The excellent chemistry that he had with Shia Labeouf during the flashback scenes is what makes A Guide To Recognizing Your Saints one of Tatum’s most rewatchable films.

A Guide To Recognizing Your Saints does a great job at showing the loss of innocence within teenagers, and allows Tatum to sink his teeth into a very relatable character. The excellent chemistry that he had with Shia Labeouf during the flashback scenes is what makes A Guide To Recognizing Your Saints one of Tatum’s most rewatchable films.

Watch on Prime Video

8 ‘Side Effects’ (2013)

Directed by Steven Soderbergh

Image Via Open Road Films

Side Effects was a return to form for Soderbergh that maximized Tatum’s star power in a unique way. The medical drama stars Tatum as an ex-felon who reunites with his wife (Rooney Mara) after being released from prison, only to discover that she has been prescribed dangerous medications by her doctor (Jude Law). The chemistry between Mara and Tatum is so strong that it heightens the emotional tension throughout the rest of the film, as they feel like a very realistic couple.

Side Effects is a very rewatchable film because of its constant twists and turns, which allow viewers to gain greater insights about the characters and their motivations after learning their secrets. The attention-to-detail is something that Soderbergh has perfected, and shows why he and Tatum have been such great collaborators for well over a decade of working together.

7 ‘The Hateful Eight’ (2015)

Directed by Quentin Tarantino

Image via The Weinstein Company

Any actor would be lucky to have even a small part in a Quentin Tarantino project, but thankfully, Tatum has a brief appearance in The Hateful Eight that completely changes the course of the film. He appears in the film’s second act as the brother of the criminal Daisy (Jennifer Jason Leigh), who is held hostage by a shady bounty hunter (Samuel L. Jackson) and a hateful law enforcement officer (Walton Goggins). Tatum adds a boost of energy that turns The Hateful Eight’s ending into a far more explosive work of drama.

The Hateful Eight is one of Tarantino’s darkest and most compelling films, as it forces the viewer to second guess the characters’ motivations at every turn. The glorious tribute to the golden age of Hollywood westerns makes The Hateful Eight a film that gets better with each subsequent viewing.

6 ‘Hail, Caesar!’ (2016)

Directed by Joel and Ethan Coen

Image Via Universal Pictures

Hail, Caesar! served as a great opportunity for Tatum to show off his singing and dancing skills, which may have caught some viewers off guard if they had only recognized him from his action roles. While Joel and Ethan Coen’s satire of Hollywood in the 1960s largely focuses on a studio “fixer” (Josh Brolin) as he tries to locate a missing movie star (George Clooney), Tatum has a scene-stealing role as an energetic young dancer, who seems to be modeled after Gene Kelly. The role grows more complicated when it is revealed that he is also a secret Communist agent sent to infiltrate the Hollywood system.

Hail, Caesar! does a great job at referencing many classic films, and serves as a very rewatchable comedy for those that appreciate an older generation of movie stars. It’s both an irreverent comedy of errors and a very moving tribute to the past.

5 ‘Magic Mike’ (2012)

Directed by Steven Soderbergh

Image via Warner Brothers

Magic Mike is a film that is much better than it had any right to be, thanks to the earnestness in which Tatum and Soderbergh approached the material. Instead of being a glitzy exploitation film like Striptease or Showgirls, Magic Mike stars Tatum as a young stripper trying to take account of his actions in the aftermath of the financial crisis. It’s a surprisingly sensitive drama that shows a more complicated side of masculinity than what is normally seen in studio films.

Magic Mike proved to be Tatum’s most successful bid at a recurring franchise, as he reprised his role in the two acclaimed sequels. While Magic Mike XXL had fun turning the series into an anarchic road trip comedy, the final film Magic Mike’s Last Dance found a surprisingly profound way to conclude the story in the post-COVID era.

4 ‘21 Jump Street’ (2012)

Directed by Phil Lord and Chris Miller

Image via Columbia Pictures

21 Jump Street is a film that surpassed every expectation for a remake of a classic television series because it satirized its very existence. Tatum and Jonah Hill starred as two underachieving cops who are sent to work undercover at a high school in order to infiltrate a drug ring and befriend a young dealer (Dave Franco). Although the premise, which is drawn from the original television series of the same name, is completely ridiculous, 21 Jump Street uses it to make fun of Hollywood cynicism when it comes to reboots and retreads.

It’s the great chemistry between Tatum and Hill that makes 21 Jump Street one of the most rewatchable buddy cop comedies in recent years. It’s easy to understand why these two characters, despite being completely different in terms of their goals, find it necessary to work together, and eventually grow empowered by their connection.

3 ‘22 Jump Street’ (2014)

Directed by Phil Lord and Chris Miller

Image via Sony Pictures Releasing

22 Jump Street is one of the rare comedy sequels that is just as good as its predecessor, a rare feat considering how disastrous films like Airplane II, Fletch Lives, Caddyshack II, and Zoolander 2 were. If the first film was a parody of the endless cycle of rebooting older properties, 22 Jump Street made fun of the fact that so many films receive unnecessary sequels that have no reason to exist other than to make money. This point is reiterated by making a film that is almost entirely similar to its predecessor in terms of plot.

22 Jump Street gave Tatum more opportunities to flex his physical comedy skills, particularly during a series of intense standoffs with the character of Captain Dickson (Ice Cube). His incredible performance is what makes 22 Jump Street the more rewatchable of the two films in the series thus far.