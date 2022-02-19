With Channing Tatum and Reid Carolin’s Dog now playing in theaters, I recently spoke to the two of them making their directorial debut. If you haven’t seen the trailers, Dog tells the story of two former Army Rangers — Briggs, played by Tatum, and Lulu (the title character), as they make their way through the Pacific Coast in the hopes of making it to a soldier's funeral. Along the way, Lulu's off-the-wall behavior will push Briggs to his limits and bring him to a better understanding of both himself and his canine companion. The film was written by Carolin, from a story by Carolin and Brett Rodriguez. Joining Tatum in the cast are Jane Adams, Kevin Nash, Q’orianka Kilcher, Ethan Suplee, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Nicole LaLiberté, Luke Forbes, and Ronnie Gene Blevins.

During the fun interview, Channing Tatum and Reid Carolin talked about why they thanked Alan Horn, Seth Rogen, and Steven Soderbergh in the credits, the editing process and why Tatum couldn’t be involved, how the dogs were trained and the way Tatum had to become friends with the dog but not too friendly, and more. In addition, they talked about what happened with the Jump Street/Men in Black crossover, the fantastic script, and how they wanted to direct the Gambit movie and what happened behind-the-scenes.

Channing Tatum in Dog

Watch what Channing Tatum and Reid Carolin had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about. Dog is produced by Gregory Jacobs, Peter Kiernan, and Rodriguez. The film is executive produced by Betsy Danbury and Ken Meyer. DOG comes from Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures and is a Free Association/Gregory Jacobs Production in association with FilmNation Entertainment

Channing Tatum and Reid Carolin

What happened with the Jump Street/Men in Black crossover?

How they wanted to direct the Gambit movie and spent a lot of time trying to make it.

Why did they thank Alan Horn, Seth Rogen, and Steven Soderbergh in the credits?

How did it work with Tatum and training the dogs and working with them on set?

What was it like when they first got in the editing room?

Tatum talks about why it was tough for him to be in the editing room.

Are they planning on directing another movie?

How if Tatum directs again he won’t also star in every scene.

Channing Tatum in Dog

