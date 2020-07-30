Channing Tatum, Scooter Braun to Produce Lady Macbeth YA Musical for Amazon

Back in my day, high school movies based on Shakespeare were all the rage, from 10 Things I Hate About You to the controversial drama O. The Bard’s work indeed offers fertile ground for modern adaptations, including those told through a YA lens, and to that end, Amazon Studios is mounting a teenage Lady Macbeth musical that will be produced by Channing Tatum and Scooter Braun.

Anna and the Apocalypse helmer John McPhail will direct from a script by up-and-coming writer S.J. Inwards. According to the Hollywood Reporter, the untitled film will follow a teenage girl who must grapple with her own morality as she contends with the dreadful consequences of her ambition.

Lady Macbeth has always been one of my favorite characters, not just among Shakespeare’s oeuvre, but in all of literature. She’s the cunning and manipulative wife of a Scottish general who encourages her husband to murder his way to the throne, prompting his descent into madness.

Tatum will produce via his Free Association banner alongside partners Reid Carolin, Peter Kiernan and Michael Parets, while Braun will produce under his SB Projects along with Scott Manson and James Shin. Parets and Shin will oversee the projects for their respective employers.

Tatum and his Free Association team recently produced the Kevin Hart dramedy Fatherhood for Sony, while Tatum and Carolin are currently preparing to co-direct the MGM movie Dog, which pairs the Magic Mike star with an adorable canine. Meanwhile, Braun has a first-look TV deal with Amazon and was involved with the breakout comedy hit of the year — FX’s Dave starring Lil Dicky. His company is developing projects all over town, including Anna K for HBO Max and an untitled K-pop film for Fox.

McPhail’s Anna and the Apocalypse was an inventive zombie horror comedy that actually doubled as a musical, and the genre festival favorite was released by Orion Pictures in November 2018. As for Inwards, the scribe is currently writing Her Better Self for Amblin and adapting Cursed Pirate Girl for Netflix.

YA movies have proven popular with streaming audiences, and Amazon is no doubt eager to replicate the success that Netflix has had with films such as The Kissing Booth and To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before. As Justin Bieber‘s longtime manager, Braun surely knows what young girls want, while Tatum is no stranger to singing and dancing, so both bring something to the table when it comes to a YA musical. In fact, Tatum is slated to star in the Disney movie Bob the Musical, and for more on that long-gestating project, click here.