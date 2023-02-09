Back in 2012, Steven Soderbergh managed to create an original franchise after 2012’s Magic Mike that became a cultural phenomenon. Its success was led by the rise of Channing Tatum, who Soderbergh crafted into one of the rare actors today that can seemingly sell a film based on his name alone. Magic Mike’s Last Dance hits theaters this weekend, concluding one of the most unlikely critical and financial success stories of the last decade. It’s no secret that mid budget movies for adults are struggling at the box office in comparison to superhero movies, blockbuster sequels, animated family adventures, and horror films, and often these projects are sent directly to streaming services in fear that there won’t be an audience for them.

Prior to working with Soderbergh, Channing Tatum’s attempts to break into elite movie star status hadn’t exactly been successful. His disastrous dramatic turns came in melodramas like Dear John, Fighting, and The Eagle, and his attempt to join a major franchise was in the critically-reviled G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra. These parts seemingly emphasized that Tatum was just another generic, handsome actor who would disappear within a few years, but Soderbergh saw that he has much more potential than anyone realized. Soderbergh slowly brought Tatum into his inner circle of actors and began experimenting with his skills.

In the wake of his Soderbergh collaborations, Tatum has become an accomplished actor that doesn’t need a superhero franchise to give him any legitimacy. He’s now worked with acclaimed filmmakers like Quentin Tarantino, Bennett Miller, and The Coen Brothers, and launched a successful comedy franchise with 21 Jump Street. Tatum has even stepped into the director’s chair for Dog, another mid budget adult drama that nonetheless was a mainstream success, a particularly impressive accomplishment in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis. Somehow the guy that everyone was willing to right off has become a force to be reckoned with, and it all happened thanks to Soderbergh.

Steven Soderbergh Tested Channing Tatum's Limits

Image via Relativity Media

Taking a struggling actor and revamping his career is something that Soderbergh is known for. In the late 1990s, George Clooney found himself in a similar place to the one Tatum was at in the beginning of the 2010s. Having made the transition to films after ER, Clooney was left embarrassed by the failure of Batman & Robin. However, Soderbergh showed Clooney’s humor, heart, dramatic chops, and individuality with roles in Ocean’s Eleven, Out of Sight, Solaris, and The Good German. He went on to become one of the most acclaimed actors of the 21st century, and like Tatum, an accomplished filmmaker in his own right.

RELATED: 'Magic Mike's Last Dance' Featurette: Channing Tatum and Salma Hayek on the End of the Trilogy

Perhaps Soderbergh saw someone reminiscent of a young Clooney in Channing Tatum when he cast him in 2011’s Haywire. It was already a film packed with stars like Michael Douglas, Ewan McGregor, Michael Fassbender, Antonio Banderas, and Bill Paxton, allowing Tatum to learn from some of the finest actors of his generation. Although Tatum was frequently confined to leading roles as likable characters, Soderbergh proved that he could be villainous too. His performance as the black ops agent Aaron is stark and terrifying, emphasizing Tatum’s aggressive physicality. It’s something he would remember when he delivered his acclaimed performance in Foxcatcher.

Steven Soderbergh Uses Channing Tatum's Starpower to Subvert Audience Expectations

Image via Warner Bros.

Although audiences might have been expecting something more straightforward from Magic Mike, Steven Soderbergh threw a wrench in the formula to create a deeply profound throwback to 1970s character dramas that still sustained itself as populist entertainment. Magic Mike is a nuanced examination of the ramifications of the 2008 financial crisis, and Tatum’s performance is filled with vulnerability. However, the film still works as a crowd pleaser through its emphasis on non-toxic male comradery and acceptance. It was the ideal mainstream role for Tatum; he got to show his sensitivity and charisma within a central performance.

Steven Soderbergh seemingly knew that Channing Tatum was turning into a star by the time that he put together his late-career masterpiece Side Effects. Tatum’s star power is weaponized; he’s expected to be a major character, and so his death at the hands of Rooney Mara within the first act is a twist reminiscent of Janet Leigh in Psycho. Since the audience already had an attachment to Tatum, the twist was even more shocking. Soderbergh was betting that Tatum’s charisma would make the film more tragic, as he goaded the audience with an emotional hurdle early on.

With 'Logan Lucky,' Channing Tatum's Acting Evolved Even More

By the time that Soderbergh made Logan Lucky, Tatum had already had found success in the arthouse scene, even if action roles in Jupiter Ascending and White House Down were ultimately flops. Soderbergh recognized that while Tatum had proven he was more than initial skeptics may have expected him to be, he needed a role that signified his maturity. Movie stars have a finite lifespan, and actors tend to be circled out when they start aging out. Logan Lucky cast Tatum as an empathetic father who told he is out of touch.

In what’s easily his most moving performance, Tatum is cast as the voice of reason within a bonkers crime caper. Although Daniel Craig, Seth MacFarlane, Katie Holmes, Sebastian Stan, and Francis McDormand are all giving zany performances on the side, Tatum’s role as a blue-collar worker trying to support his young daughter Sadie (Farrah Mackenzie) is genuinely touching. Tatum perfects a southern accent without becoming a caricature, but he’s also given room to be more subtle. One of the most powerful sequences in the film is a critical ending moment where Sadie sings her father’s favorite song, “Country Road.” Tatum’s silent, emotional reaction is nearly tear jerking.

Steven Soderbergh didn’t return to direct Magic Mike XXL, but he served as both editor and cinematographer for the delightful sequel that once again emphasizes Tatum’s ability to draw a crowd. It feels as if their relationship has come full circle with Magic Mike’s Last Dance. Clooney returned to cap off the Ocean’s series with Soderbergh in Ocean’s Thirteen after he had already won an Oscar and become a successful director with Good Night, and Good Luck; Tatum seemingly has a similar respect for the man who unlocked the next stage of his career. With Soderbergh continuing to innovate with streaming and Tatum potentially returning to the director’s chair, it seems like the future is bright for both of them.