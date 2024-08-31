The Big Picture Channing Tatum breaks the mold of a typical romantic lead in The Lost City with his vulnerability and self-aware performance.

Long-time heartthrob Channing Tatum is no stranger to leaving audiences swooning, from his tender emotions in The Vow or Dear John to his smoldering flexibility in Magic Mike or Step Up. His name is often uttered among rom-com kings, and he generally fits the mold of what we have come to expect from romantic leads. However, alongside his more butterfly-inducing resume, are the films where Tatum demonstrates that he understands his appeal to an audience. In 21 Jump Street, his character is partly defined by his gorgeous looks and Tatum isn't afraid to play it off for laughs, mastering the deadpan delivery of comically inane lines.

This self-aware approach to his own image is capitalized on in The Lost City, where Tatum takes on the role of the romantic lead in a humorously, yet sweetly unexpected way. Brewing up light-hearted chemistry with Sandra Bullock, the central couple in the film give us a romance that creeps up on us, shifting the way we perceive Tatum as a love interest. Aaron and Adam Nee's 2022 film may seem like a ridiculous adventure comedy on the surface, but it becomes a stage where Tatum re-defines what the Prince Charming in our fantasies can look like.

What Is 'The Lost City' About?

Award-winning romance novelist Loretta (Bullock) is grieving her late husband and is struggling to complete her next Lara Croft-inspired steamy adventure book. Despite finding success in her series, the academic deeply resents her work, just as much as she condemns her series' cover model, Alan (Tatum). She is abducted during her book tour by an eccentric millionaire, Abigail Fairfax (Daniel Radcliffe), who has a materialistic obsession for collecting items he has no business possessing. Sporting a sickeningly pretentious smile, Abigail is excavating an archaeological site of the lost city of D, which is also the subject of Loretta's novels. He forces Loretta to use her prior research to translate a parchment with the city's archaic language in order to find the "Crown of Fire."

Meanwhile, Alan briefly saw Loretta get kidnapped, so he recruits his ex-Navy SEAL trainer, Jack (Brad Pitt), whom he met on a meditation retreat, and sets off on a harebrained adventure to save her. Only armed with a cross-fit badge and meager experience in karate, Alan is severely ill-equipped to handle the dangers, leading to Jack completing the "rescuing" part of the mission. However, Jack and Loretta are forced to work together to survive the dangers lurking in the jungle, all while contemplating the allure of discovering the lost city's tomb which is so painfully close by.

Channing Tatum Is Not Your Typical Romantic Lead in 'The Lost City'

When we first meet Alan, he waltzes onto the stage of Loretta's book tour with all the bravado, charm, and sex-appeal we typically see in a romantic lead, and Tatum boisterously ramps this up in his starry entrance. But this is where The Lost City's first subversion arrives, as Alan is pitted against two men who are more "Prince Charming" than he can ever be. Alan doesn't necessarily have the intellect that the sapiosexual Loretta is attracted to, and is far more goofy and awkward than his swash-buckling fictional counterpart Dash. With his identity so wrapped up in Dash — Loretta even calls this out — Alan's feeble attempts to mimic the heroic adventurer make us slightly cringe. The only aspect he seems to nail is the most superficial trait: Dash's seductive shirtlessness.

This stark difference between Alan and Prince Charming is further emphasized when we meet coconut-chewing Jack, whose rugged jawline and brooding gaze is far more aligned with a traditionally masculine love interest. We later see that he really is the full package, from his macho fighting to the husky quotes that effortlessly roll off his tongue: he is the real life Dash. Jack even steals the line Alan is so excited to say, "Shh, you're safe now," deftly knocking Alan away from the spotlight. Next to him, Alan is further reduced to a bumble-footed novice who spouts out nonsensical lines that make us want to pat his back in pity. In fact, his role in the story essentially amounts to the forgotten sidekick at this point, only there for comedic relief and to make the romantic lead look hunkier.

However, The Lost City once again subverts our expectations of the romantic lead, as Alan reclaims the title by demonstrating a level of emotional intelligence — he actually cares about Loretta. Apart from rushing off to her rescue while being sorely unprepared for the saving part of the mission, he brings her favorite cheesy snacks because she gets cranky when hungry, and packs boots that may be slightly heeled, but are far more sturdy than the stilettos she's wearing. It's these smaller, thoughtful gestures that become touching, especially as he tells her to smell deeper so she can overcome her panic. Alan's unfolding characterization is almost a double subversion: his lack of intellect or heroism subverts his rom-com lead appearance, but his emotional intelligence returns the crown to his head.

'The Lost City's Self-Aware Tone Subverts Our Idea of Romance

The Lost City and Tatum's ability to play around with the idea of a romantic lead stems from the film's self-aware tone. Riffing off Romancing the Stone, and plenty of other adventure films, The Lost City's premise doesn't necessarily add anything new to the genre plot-wise. Each beat of the film is telegraphed beforehand, and we know exactly what to expect at each hilarious turn. A romance author lives out the adventures in her book in a clichéd yet humorous way, with each character becoming a caricature in the part they play. Radcliffe's eclectic millionaire is ludicrously manic; Loretta's publicist, Beth (Da'Vine Joy Randolph), is ridiculously determined and plucky; Loretta herself is exorbitantly world-weary. Even Alan begins the film in a similar fashion, as air-headed as a superfluous model could be. As such, the predictability allows for the nuance in Alan as a romantic lead to become a sweet and subtle surprise.

This also comes around with Tatum's self-aware approach to his character. He initially flaunts Alan's surface-level boyish charm and eventually sinks into the cartoonish traits of his performance. He allows the more grounded and moving depths of Alan to appear ephemerally, ensuring it never veers into overly swoony territory. Tatum maintains a guileless expression that lends credibility to Alan's moments that are subject to ridicule, and the ones that entice us. The balance in his performance, from following Loretta with puppy-dog eyes to calling her out for her judgmental behavior, all make Alan a version of Prince Charming we never knew we needed.

Channing Tatum and Sandra Bullock Have Slow-Burn Chemistry

Much of Alan's appeal as a romantic lead is also attributed to Tatum's slow-burn chemistry with Bullock in The Lost City. Their characters' dynamic is intriguing in the beginning, as Loretta is overtly demeaning towards Alan, rolling her eyes at his attempts to reconnect her to her novels and her fans. This is naturally accented by Bullock's iconic dry delivery that makes her disparaging attitude towards him pack a punch. Meanwhile, Alan is partially oblivious to the insults and happily moves on from the ones he manages to catch, determined to clutch onto his role as Dash and inspire Loretta into continuing the series. While his interest in her is clear from the start, her feelings are complicated by the grief and loss of her husband. This leads to a slow-burn chemistry that is more comforting than passionate, completely unlike the whirlwind, steamy romances she writes about.

One of the film's later lines, where Alan is held at gunpoint and questions, taken aback, "I'm the damsel in distress?" hints that there may be a gender role reversal in the story. But really, their characters' chemistry also arises from a place of mutual helplessness, as both are unqualified to survive the woods. One character is not saving the other, but instead, they work together, each taking turns to support the other person. For all of Alan's emotional intelligence, it is the fact that he is in a partnership with the main character that makes him such a compelling love interest. Their chemistry is gradual because it takes time to build trust. The Lost City lambastes the traditional image of Prince Charming by systematically undermining what we expect one to look like, and instead prioritizes an unexpected amount of emotional integrity and equal partnership in this parody of an adventure film.

