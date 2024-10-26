The Family Chantel star Chantel Everett is not holding back from flaunting her new relationship on social media. After her divorce from Pedro Jimeno in 2022, the reality star has evidently moved on, and she wants the world to know how happy she is. The reality star has been sharing cryptic photos on social media that have sparked rumors of a fresh romance in her life.

Recently, the reality star took to her Instagram story and shared a video of pink, red, and white flowers that she had received from someone. The caption of the video read: “thank you so much,” along with a red heart emoji. The story also featured the popular song “So This Is Love” by Sneha Prakash. All of this goes to show that the flowers were definitely a gift from someone special.

However, while Everett is sharing these updates on social media, she has not revealed the identity of her new boyfriend just yet. But this isn’t the first time the reality TV star has given fans a peek into her new relationship. Previously, Everett uploaded similar pictures of flowers and gifts from her mystery man to social media. But following her very public relationship with Jimeno and their messy divorce, she is taking her time going public with her current boyfriend.

Chantel Everett Has Not Been Very Lucky in Love

Close

During 90 Day: The Single Life Season 4, Everett was seen trying to move on after her divorce from Jimeno. The couple split up after Jimeno allegedly lost interest in her. However, when Everett filed for divorce, she accused her ex-husband of domestic violence and adultery, as reported by TMZ. Following the messy divorce, Everett took a trip to Greece with hopes of meeting someone new and crossed paths with Giannis Varouxakis, a professional soccer player.

While the connection between them was instant, Everett felt like Varouxakis wasn’t all that interested in her. They kept in touch after she returned to the U.S., but the Season 4 Tell All revealed that things had died down between the two. Everett confessed that Varouxakis had not visited her in the U.S. because he felt like she still wasn’t over her ex-husband. To make matters worse, the soccer player soon moved on with a new girlfriend while Everett continued her search for the right man. Not to mention that he also wanted Everett to move to Greece if the two of them were to be together, which isn’t something she wanted.

However, it looks like the reality star has finally met someone she is happy with. After her divorce and failed romance with Varouxakis, Everett could return to 90 Day: The Single Life along with her new boyfriend. But for now, there is no confirmation about her filming for the show’s fifth season.

