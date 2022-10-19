Trigger Warning: The follow article discusses violence and sexual assault.Over the course of his career, Roger Ebert had an interesting relationship with horror and exploitation cinema. He famously brought Wes Craven’s directorial debut Last House on the Left to wider attention, calling it “four times better than you’d expect”, and suffering a considerable backlash as a result. By the time the ‘80s slasher boom had rolled around, he wasn’t being quite so generous with his assessments of the genre. In fact, he and Gene Siskel launched a campaign protesting and examining what they called “women in danger” movies, arguing that the ways in which certain films framed the suffering of women was exploitative. The remake era of the early 2000s brought about retellings of both Last House and I Spit On Your Grave, about which he lamented “so now my job as a film critic involved grading rape scenes.” Around this time, when he was clearly disillusioned about the role of rape-and-revenge cinema, a similar movie came about that incensed him unlike any movie he reviewed before.

Where Did the Idea for 'Chaos' Come From?

Chaos came out in 2005 (not to be confused with the Jason Statham movie of the same name and year) and garnered such little attention initially that only one other critic had reviewed it by the time Ebert did. It was a rebranding, if you like, of Last House on the Left, which itself was inspired by a Swedish folk tale that Ingmar Bergman turned into The Virgin Spring in 1960. Marc Sheffler, who played Junior in Last House, explained in a 2013 article that he and co-star David Hess were approached at a horror convention by David DeFalco, a big fan of their 1972 hit who wanted to make his own movie in homage to theirs. Hess eventually left the project and Sheffler agreed to a co-producer credit, essentially as a favor that might lend some credibility to a budding filmmaker whose sparse portfolio by that point consisted mainly of producing cheesy sci-fi erotica.

It is difficult to overstate just how much inspiration DeFalco takes from Last House on the Left. From the basics like the beats of the story to intricacies like color grading, camera angles and editing choices, any fan of Last House can see what is going on. Even the movie’s poster basically recreates the infamous Last House ones, down to the timeless “It’s only a movie” tagline. Up until the last ten minutes or so, and despite a few differences in pacing, Chaos seems a very meticulous retelling of Craven’s movie, albeit with much more violent content. It is the story of two young women, Emily (Chantal DeGroat) and Angelica (Maya Barovich) who go out to party, and in the process of trying to score drugs, are kidnapped by a gang of criminals led by the titular Chaos, who torture and murder them, and unknowingly seek refuge at the house of one of their victims. In bullet point form, it seems like the same movie. But Chaos could be seen as an exercise in identifying what qualities a rape-and-revenge movie need in order to be taken seriously and draw legitimate praise from critics.

'Chaos' Changes Just Enough of Its Story to Completely Derail Its Entire Meaning

You see, the original story ends with the girl’s father murdering the gang of criminals, and then repenting to God by building a church. Last House ends with the parents murdering the gang of criminals, and being left in an uncertain quagmire of despair, loss and hopelessness. The story is intended as a meditation on the gray area between good and evil, how ordinary law-abiding citizens can be pushed to violence, and exactly what purpose that violence serves. Does it really heal wounds, or is it a product of following misguided instincts? What sorts of people do they become as a result of their vengeance? The parents are really the central figures of the narrative, which is why the closing minutes of Chaos are so damn perplexing.

The climax of the movie is more of a slapdash wrap-up than a traditional third act, so abrupt and absurd that it would be laughable were it not such a sinister 180. An hour into the runtime, the criminals turn up at Emily’s parents' door, and the father notices the girl wearing his daughter’s belt. Now traditionally, there should be a period of charade and forced hospitality, neither party wanting the other to know they are onto them, which helps to build suspense. This is almost entirely skipped over, instead leaping head-first into a frantic, muddled pantomime of an ending.

Downstairs, Emily’s dad calls the local police - who, in true Last House fashion, have already proven to be useless - and grabs a shotgun. Meanwhile, in the guest bedroom, Chaos and his cronies have decided to do away with the parents for whatever reason, and head downstairs with a knife where a scuffle ensues. Chaos commandeers the shotgun and turns it on Daisy, while Dad pulls out a chainsaw, gutting the remaining sidekick and wasting all the fuel on wooden chairs and such. Dad manages to get the shotgun back, and has Chaos cornered. Emily’s mom is outside trying to escape when the police arrive. They enter and find Dad holding Chaos at gunpoint. Tthe cops react by shooting Dad in the head! Mom sees what has happened, grabs the cop’s gun and shoots him, while Chaos reclaims the shotgun again and shoots the deputy and then the mom. Cut to black, as Chaos’ sinister laughter rings out. The end.

'Chaos' Ends With No Revenge, No Survivor’s Guilt, No Survivors at All

The titular antagonist, who describes himself as The Devil, is the only one to get out of this ordeal alive - he wins. Evil conquers all. Sheffler explained this ending: “As another important revision to Wes’ original tale, we also decided on providing an even more downbeat ending to the movie, which once again extends the moral ambiguities so central to the impact of Last House…there will always be very bad people committing unspeakable criminal acts on innocent victims”. While this is an entirely valid point, and sadly a reality of the world, to refocus the story in this way robs it of its point, and opens up entirely new questions. Being marketed as "the goriest film ever made" certainly didn't help it come across as a movie with a serious social statement to make.

The issue is further muddied by an opening title card that reads: “The following motion picture is an extreme graphic depiction, based on actual events. The producers hope the film you are about to see will serve as a warning to parents and potential victims alike. It is intended to be as disturbing as the subject it depicts in order to educate and, perhaps, save lives.” If we are to believe that this movie is actually some sort of PSA, then what is the lesson? How do the producers propose that the movie save lives? By scaring the public into never leaving their homes, because no matter what we do, there will always be danger out there? In the end, the evil even comes into the home, so where is safe? What can viewers possibly do in response to this movie, except live in fear?

The Filmmakers Fought Roger Ebert on His Review

In Roger Ebert’s initial review, he described Chaos as “ugly, nihilistic and cruel”, regretting having seen it and advising others to avoid it like the plague. Within a matter of days, producer Steven Jay Bernheim and director DeFalco published a response to Ebert in his own paper, The Chicago Sun-Times, in which they very formally defended their movie: “Mr. Ebert, how do you want 21st Century evil to be portrayed in film and in the media? Tame and sanitized? Titillating and exploitive? Or do you want evil portrayed as it really is?” They argued that in a post-9/11 world where there was so much evil and mindless cruelty, it was their job as filmmakers to reflect it in their work, and that Ebert’s reaction to it meant that they had done well.

Ebert, however, was not impressed with their response, and published an entire article looking at the purpose of evil in cinema, and why he felt that Chaos was insincere in its motivations. “I believe art can certainly be nihilistic and express hopelessness… I believe evil can win in fiction, as it often does in real life. But I prefer that the artist express an attitude toward that evil… Your real purpose in making Chaos, I suspect, was not to educate, but to create a scandal that would draw an audience,” Ebert concluded. Indeed, the violence of the movie is on the extreme end of the spectrum: it is sexually-oriented and portrayed graphically, with the assistance of some disgusting gore effects and lingering close-up reaction shots of the girls’ faces as they suffer the worst imaginable fates. It is clearly intended to be very upsetting, but the narrative’s lack of payoff makes it difficult to justify being subjected to.

'Chaos' Has a Strange Undercurrent of Intolerance

Astoundingly, it is not just the violence of Chaos that ruffles feathers. The movie has a strange undercurrent of intolerance, that seems to serve no purpose other than to demonstrate what assholes the characters are. Emily is mixed race, with a Black mother and Jewish father, something that is apparently quite the scandal in their “Hicksville” town. The mother is portrayed as the stereotypical nagging Black wife who has a “bad feeling” about what has happened to the girls, while the father is the stereotypical composed Jewish intellectual who psychoanalyzes his wife in response to her hysteria. The local policeman makes strange off-hand comments about the family’s heritage, and when alone with his deputy, expresses his distaste for interracial relationships in very uncouth ways.

Chaos himself is a stereotype of the hardened skin-headed American criminal, whose dialog consists mainly of homophobic slurs and misogynistic musings of his previous sexual encounters. He is basically a six-foot, walkin’ talkin’ confederate flag. The interactions between these stereotypical characters indicate some inherent anger within the very fiber of the movie, like all the hatred in the world were balled up and thrown into this single motion picture. It doesn't feel intelligent or insightful - it feels as hollow and thick-skulled as the people it portrays.

Despite All Its Shortcomings, 'Chaos' Is Not Complete Trash

Despite the poor writing and truly stomach-churning violence inflicted on the two girls, Chaos is not complete trash. It is technically competent, and has some decent acting. Kevin Gage as Chaos is truly frightening, and even more so when he briefly flirts with a polite, cheery façade to win the trust of the unsuspecting parents. He is often shot from low angles to give the impression of great stature, and Gage possesses a physical power that lends the character a lot of bulk. He picks the girls up and throws them around with the ease of swinging a briefcase, and taunts them on a personal psychological level that makes the physical violence that much more abhorrent.

After its initial controversy, Chaos pretty much sank back into oblivion, failing to gain much lasting recognition within the genre. Several of its lead actors, and even the director himself, all but fell off the face of the earth, and there is little known about what went on behind the scenes, or its long term impact. But for the critics that reviewed it, and probably for many of the people who watched it, it certainly left a mark: it shows you things you can never unsee, and leaves a cold, empty void in its wake that offers no respite and nothing to take away from it but fear. And as Ebert said, "we can't live our lives in hiding."