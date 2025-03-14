Errol Morris is not a truther. The renowned filmmaker behind critically acclaimed documentaries such as The Fog of War and Standard Operating Procedure is not looking to become the spokesperson for new conspiracy theories. This should go without saying, but, first of all, we are living through some strange times. And, secondly, one wouldn't guess Morris is still in perfect control of his sanity by watching the trailer for his new feature, the Netflix original Chaos: The Manson Murders. Based on a book of the same name in which authors Tom O'Neill and Dan Piepenbring present infamous killer and cult leader Charles Manson as a CIA plant intent on smearing the names of left-leaning groups, particularly the hippies and the Black Panthers, the movie is sold by Netflix as "unraveling a tangled tale involving the CIA, LSD, the JFK assassination, the Manson family" and casting doubt "on the official story of the 1960s’ most infamous killing spree."

Well, only part of that is true. The official story surrounding the Manson killings is, of course, the Helter Skelter one: a theory according to which Charles Manson saw The Beatles as prophets hailing the inevitable beginning of a race war between white and Black people. This mentality, says the theory put forth by prosecutor-turned-writer Vincent Bugliosi, is what led Manson to order his followers to murder the people at actress Sharon Tate's home, as well as the LaBianca couple merely one day later. The goal, said the prosecution, was to pin the crimes on the Panthers, thus kicking off the first battle of the upcoming war. Very much well-accepted up to this day, the Helter Skelter theory, first popularized in Bugliosi's book, aptly titled Helter Skelter, is indeed questioned by Morris in Chaos: The Manson Murders. However, he does not do so by "unraveling a tangled tale involving the CIA, LSD, the JFK assassination, [and] the Manson family."

'Chaos: The Manson Murders' Puts the Helter Skelter Theory Side-by-Side with an Equally Wild One

Or maybe it does. Morris is very careful in his interviews with Tom O'Neill, making it clear to the author that he does not believe his theories and showing point-blank that the writer cannot prove the connections he proposes between Manson and an MK Ultra-attached doctor. Morris has never been afraid of interviewing unsavory figures: in the aforementioned The Fog of War, he sits for hours with former defense secretary and Vietnam War enthusiast Robert McNamara, while in American Dharma, he gives far-right guru Steve Bannon enough rope to hang himself. A conspiracy theorist concerned with a single serial killer isn't even in Morris' top five. Besides, if O'Neill is interviewed by Morris, then so is Bugliosi, who has enough screentime to tell us about Helter Skelter.

There is a flaw to be found there: if you want to buy into O'Neill's theory, you will. Likewise, if you give up on the movie after the first few minutes, you will be left with the impression that Morris is peddling the CIA hypothesis. But if you sit through the whole thing and pay the proper attention to what is being said and shown, you will quickly learn that what Morris is proposing is that the Helter Skelter theory and the MK Ultra aren't that different from one another: they are simply stories created by people trying to make sense of a horrifying crime — stories created by people that cannot accept the randomness of life.

This proposition is made even more obvious by a line spoken by one of Manson's former followers, Bobby Beausoleil, in an interview over the phone: “The problem with this story in particular is that people are very fond of their fantasy.” Seeming to encapsulate the whole movie, this assertion goes hand-in-hand with Chaos: The Manson Murders' proposition that Manson and his followers did not have a proper defense. Instead, the movie tells us, they got lawyers that were all but doing the prosecution's job, that is, the job of creating a cohesive and compelling narrative that would convince the members of the jury, as well as the general public. In an interview given at the time of his arrest and reproduced in the movie, Manson himself claims that they did not have the right to tell their own story.

'Chaos: The Manson Murders' Offers a Third Explanation for the Crimes