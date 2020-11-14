First ‘Chaos Walking’ Poster Teases Tom Holland & Daisy Ridley’s Adventures in Dystopia

It feels like we’d never reach this point, but we finally have a poster for Lionsgate’s Chaos Walking. It’s been more than three years since filming on Chaos Walking began, with a relatively standard production process extending into years of additional work — primarily reshoots — so Patrick Ness‘s science fiction novel The Knife of Never Letting Go could finally come to the big screen. Chaos Walking is directed by Doug Liman and stars Tom Holland and Daisy Ridley. (Both actors filmed the movie pre-Spider-Man: Far from Home and pre-Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, to give you an idea of how long this movie has been in the process of coming together.) The movie is set in a dystopian world where a pathogen called “Noise” has killed all women and allows all living beings to hear each other’s thoughts.

The first poster for Chaos Walking leaked on the internet earlier this week and its authenticity was later confirmed by the official Twitter account for the Lionsgate pic. After looking at the poster, it feels…underwhelming? Alarmingly standard-issue? Normal? To be fair, I’m not sure what I expected from this poster, assuming I had any expectations to begin with. The logline contains an ominous tease alluding to the movie’s big bad — that’d be the “Noise” — but the respective halves of Holland and Ridley’s faces fail to hint at an emotional reaction to the Noise or really any aspect of the movie they’re starring in. I’m sure things will gel better when a trailer for Chaos Walking finally materializes, but for now, my excitement is minimal.

Now, here’s where things get interesting: There’s no listed release date on this Chaos Walking poster. Back in February, we reported a new release date of January 22, 2021, had been locked in for the Holland/Ridley feature. However, if you zoom in and squint at the very fine print on this poster, you’ll see “Coming Soon” where a release date should be. There has been no official mention of any release date delays for Chaos Walking, but I wouldn’t be surprised if Lionsgate pushed this one further into 2021 since it’s now unclear what the state of theatrical exhibition will look like at the beginning of the year.

Chaos Walking is coming soon, per this first poster. You can check out the new poster below. For more, find out what movies are set for release in 2021.

