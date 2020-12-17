Lionsgate has released the first clip from Doug Liman’s new movie Chaos Walking. The film stars Daisy Ridley as Viola, a woman who crash lands on a planet comprised of only men who are affected by “the Noise”, which puts all their thoughts on display. Among the people she meets on the planet are Todd (Tom Holland), and in this clip, you can see their first meeting and how Liman has decided to visualize “the Noise”. It’s not a bad device, and I’m eager to see how it’s used throughout the film.

2021 is shaping up to be a big year for Holland as he has not only Chaos Walking on the way but also the PTSD drama Cherry, the long-awaited adaptation of the video game Uncharted, and the third Spider-Man MCU movie. Holland’s not the only actor poised for a crowded 2021 with so many releases getting pushed into next year, but I’m curious if this kind of frequency will lead to overexposure or cement his status as an A-list star.

Check out the Chaos Walking clip below along with new images. Lionsgate has set the film for March 5, 2021, which still seems slightly optimistic in terms of getting people back into theaters, but it’s in the realm of the possible. Chaos Walking co-stars Mads Mikkelsen, Demián Bichir, Cynthia Erivo, Nick Jonas, Kurt Sutter, and David Oyelowo.

Here’s the official synopsis for Chaos Walking:

In the not too distant future, Todd Hewitt (Tom Holland) discovers Viola (Daisy Ridley), a mysterious girl who crash lands on his planet, where all the women have disappeared and the men are afflicted by “the Noise” – a force that puts all their thoughts on display. In this dangerous landscape, Viola’s life is threatened – and as Todd vows to protect her, he will have to discover his own inner power and unlock the planet’s dark secrets.From the director of The Bourne Identity and Edge of Tomorrow and based on the best-selling novel The Knife of Never Letting Go, Daisy Ridley and Tom Holland star with Mads Mikkelsen, Demián Bichir, Cynthia Erivo, Nick Jonas, Kurt Sutter, and David Oyelowo in Chaos Walking.

