Tom Holland’s Sci-Fi Pic ‘Chaos Walking’ Finally Locks in a Release Date

It’s been a long time coming but Lionsgate has finally announced the Chaos Walking release date. The film stars Tom Holland and Daisy Ridley working under the direction of Doug Liman to bring to life a dystopian sci-fi adventure story that features approximately zero spidey suits or lightsabers.

According to a Friday press release from Lionsgate, Chaos Walking will finally be released in theaters on January 22, 2021. The feature film was originally intended to arrive in March 2019. However, this project faced a major setback in the spring of 2019 when we learned it had to undergo extensive reshoots. At the time, we reported initial cuts of Chaos Walking were deemed “unreleasable” because they were allegedly so poor in quality that at least three weeks of reshoots were needed to get the movie back on its feet. As such, the release date was pushed to 2020. It’s unclear why the release date has been pushed back even further but it’s a small victory it’s finally coming to theaters at all. Chaos Walking‘s production history has been anything but smooth; cameras first started rolling all the way back in 2017.

Chaos Walking is adapted from the YA novel of the same name from author Patrick Ness. In addition to Holland and Ridley, who play lead characters Todd Hewitt and Viola Eade, the film stars Cynthia Erivo, Mads Mikkelsen, David Oyelowo, Demián Bichir, and Nick Jonas. Per Lionsgate, Chaos Walking tells the story of “two unlikely companions [who] embark on a perilous adventure through the badlands of an unexplored planet as they try to escape a dangerous and disorienting reality; where all inner thoughts are seen and heard by everyone.”

For more, check out our round-up of the best action movies coming in 2020.