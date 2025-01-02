Tom Holland and Daisy Ridley are two young stars in the prime of their careers. Holland has been our Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man for almost a decade now, while Ridley has been killing it in some small genre gems after headlining Disney’s Star Wars sequel trilogy wrapped up in 2019. That has included Sometimes I Think About Dying and Magpie. However, the pair also starred in Chaos Walking. The film was a box office bomb, but you can now watch this YA adaptation for free.

Chaos Walking is now streaming on Tubi. The 2021 film bolsters a ton of star power. Alongside Holland and Ridley, the ensemble included Mads Mikkelsen (Casino Royale), Nick Jonas (Jumanji), Cynthia Erivo (Wicked), David Oyelowo (Selma) and Demián Bichir (The Nun). Yet that didn't draw many moviegoers as the film only made $26.5 million worldwide on a $100 million budget. That also had a lot to do with the negative reception of the film. Chaos Walking currently has an abysmal 21% critic rating on Rotten Tomatoes. However, the audience's score is much higher at a fresh 71%.

What's ‘Chaos Walking’ About?

Based on the novel The Knife of Never Letting Go by Patrick Ness, Chaos Walking follows Todd Hewitt (Holland) after discovering a girl named Viola (Ridley). She crash-lands on a planet where all the women have disappeared, while the remaining men have been affected by “the Noise”. This makes all their thoughts be heard out loud. Viola’s presence is deemed a threat, but Todd makes the critical decision of protecting her at all cost. Chaos Walking had a lot of things going against it. First off, when it was released in the spring of 2021, movie theaters were still recovering from the pandemic and the average movie watcher was extremely picky about what they went to see. This made it a guarantee that the film was going to lose money. Another thing that didn't win many people over was the look of the film. Thanks to the success of The Hunger Games, the 2010s were flooded with futuristic YA adaptations that usually fell short of expectations. This included the Divergence and The Maze Runner series. Chaos Walking appeared to be a holdover from a different time in the industry. Lastly, the production of Chaos Walking was troubled to say the least. The film was originally going to be released in 2019 before it was delayed several times with the story being plagued with reshoots. This was because the original cut was deemed “unwatchable” and the original director, Doug Liman (Edge of Tomorrow), was reportedly replaced by Fede Álvarez (Alien: Romulus) during those reshoots. It's one of the messier productions in recent memory, but maybe this free opportunity to watch it will give Chaos Walking a second chance at life.

‘Chaos Walking’ Lives Up to Its Name

Before you join Holland and Daisy in this futuristic action-adventure, you can view the trailer for Chaos Walking below. The film is also readily available on Blu-ray and can be rented on popular VOD platforms like Fandango at Home.