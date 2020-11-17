At long last we’re getting our first glimpse at Doug Liman’s Chaos Walking, an epic sci-fi thriller starring Tom Holland and Daisy Ridley as survivors on a strange world where a mysterious pathogen supposedly wiped out every human woman. The full trailer drops this Thursday, but until then we’ve got a 15 second teaser to tide us over, posted on IGN’s Twitter account earlier today.

The movie is based on the 2008 YA novel The Knife of Never Letting Go by Patrick Ness, and judging by this brief roll of footage, there’s some definite Hunger Games vibes in play. (Both Ness’ novel and the original The Hunger Games were published in the same year, so I guess attractive young people trapped in a dystopia were just on people’s minds back then.) As someone who never read the source material, I can confidently say that I have no idea what the hell is going on in this teaser, except that Holland’s character is clearly surprised to see Ridley’s character, because there aren’t supposed to be any women left on the planet. We also get brief glimpses of Mads Mikkelsen and Nick Jonas, who will apparently stop at nothing to apprehend our two heroes. Cynthia Erivo is also there, holding a shotgun and looking awesome. I imagine this will all be explained in the full trailer.

Chaos Walking has had a long, difficult journey to the screen. Filming was originally completed back in 2017, but several weeks of reshoots were ordered after some disappointing test screenings, and those weren’t completed until 2019 due to Holland and Ridley’s busy franchise schedules. The movie will finally see the light of day this January, and I have to admit I’m fascinated to see the finished project. For more upcoming films, click here to watch the new trailer for the fabled Snyder Cut of Justice League, officially titled Zack Snyder's Justice League.

