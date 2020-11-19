A moment years in the making, Lionsgate has finally released a trailer for its long-delayed sci-fi movie Chaos Walking starring Tom Holland and Daisy Ridley.

Doug Liman directed the adaptation of Patrick Ness' popular YA book series, which co-stars Nick Jonas and Mads Mikkelsen. The supporting cast also includes Oscar nominees Cynthia Erivo and Demián Bichir, as well as David Oyelowo, Ray McKinnonÓscar Jaenada and Sons of Anarchy creator Kurt Sutter.

Chaos Walking is set in a dystopian world where there are no women, and all living creatures can hear each other’s thoughts in a stream of images, words, and sounds called Noise. The trailer gives you an indication of how Liman and his team of six credited writers (including Charlie Kaufman!) chose to visualize this tricky concept.

This movie has had a long, arduous journey to the big screen, as cameras started rolling way back in August 2017. It was initially slated to hit theaters on March 1, 2019, but the film suffered one delay after another once the studio ordered major reshoots. At one point, the Wall Street Journal even quoted a Lionsgate insider who deemed the first cut "unreleasable," though CEO Jon Feltheimer remained bullish on the film's prospects, saying "we wouldn't be shooting more if we didn't think we could make this movie work."

Liman has certainly overcome adversity before -- one could also call Mr. & Mrs. Smith and Edge of Tomorrow "troubled" productions -- but Chaos Walking may represent his biggest creative challenge yet, so check out the trailer below and let me know if you think the director managed to pull this one off with the help of Spider-Man and Rey Skywalker. The film is slated for release on Jan. 22, and you can click here for the first look at Holland's Nathan Drake in the upcoming Uncharted movie.

 

