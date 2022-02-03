Evil never rests, it seems. Epix has announced they are in development on a second season of Chapelwaite. Inspired by Stephen King’s short story Jerusalem’s Lot, the series was initially conceived as a limited series, but we all know that kind of statement can change on a dime in the face of popularity.

Set in the mid-nineteenth century, before the events of King’s popular novel Salem’s Lot, Chapelwaite follows Captain Charles Boone (Adrien Brody) as he moves to a new home with his three children. Facing the locals’ superstition regarding the Chapelwaite mansion and their hatred for the Boone family, Charles hires aspiring writer Rebecca Morgan (Emily Hampshire) to help him take care of the mansion, an opportunity that the young woman believes will allow her to chronicle the cursed family's life. Instead, Charles and Rebecca get entangled in an old mystery as they uncover the secrets of the mansion and discover an ancient cult that worships beings that live deep beneath the dirt.

Since the first season of Chapelwaite adapted the events of Jerusalem’s Lot, Season 2 is expected to chart its own path beyond King’s literary work. According to Epix, Season 2 of Chapelwaite will continue to explore how the evil De Vermis Mysteriis kept its power after the events of the first season, luring a new generation of vampires to the cursed place. In addition, the upcoming season will also continue to explore the Boones' curse, which fans believed to have been lifted in the first season’s finale.

Peter Filardi and Jason Filardi wrote, executive produced, and served as showrunners for Chapelwaite’s first season. The series is also executive produced by Donald De Line. Season 1's cast also included Jennifer Ens, Sirena Gulamgaus, Ian Ho, Gord Rand, Trina Corkhum, and Genevieve DeGraves. No information about returning cast members has been announced.

While Chapelwaite adapts the prequel story Jerusalem’s Lot, there’s also a film adaptation of Salem’s Lot in production by Gary Dauberman, who’s writing, directing, and executive producing the feature, with producers James Wan and Michael Clear for Atomic Monster, Mark Wolper, and Roy Lee for Vertigo. Set to premiere in theaters on September 9, the upcoming Salem’s Lot adaptation cast includes John Benjamin Hickey, Alfre Woodard, Lewis Pullman, Makenzie Leigh, Spencer Treat Clark, Bill Camp, and Pilou Asbaek.

Season 1 of Chapelwaite is streaming now on Epix.

