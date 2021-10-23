EPIX announced that all of the episodes of Chapelwaite are available on the EPIX Now app and VOD ahead of the premiere of the last two episodes on October 24 and October 31. EPIX will also be airing a marathon of the first nine episodes on October 30 to let everyone enjoy the Halloween festivities with a bone-chilling tale inspired by Stephen King’s short story Jerusalem’s Lot.

Set in the mid-19th century, before the events of King’s novel Salem’s Lot, Chapelwaite follows Captain Charles Boone (Adrien Brody) as he moves to a new home with his three children. Facing the locals’ superstition regarding the Chapelwaite mansion and their hatred for the Boone family, Charles hires the aspiring writer Rebecca Morgan (Emily Hampshire) to help him take care of the mansion, an opportunity that the young woman believes will allow her to chronicle the cursed family's life. Instead, Charles and Rebecca get entangled in an old mystery as they uncover the secrets of the mansion and discover an ancient cult that worships beings that live deep beneath the dirt.

Peter Filardi and Jason Filardi write, executive produce, and serve as showrunners for Chapelwaite. The cast includes Jennifer Ens, Sirena Gulamgaus (Orphan Black), and Ian Ho (A Babysitter’s Guide to Monster Hunting) as Boone’s children, Gord Rand (The Handmaid’s Tale), Trina Corkhum (Diggstown), and Genevieve DeGraves (Jupiter’s Legacy).

While Chapelwaite adapts the prequel story Jerusalem’s Lot, there’s also a film adaptation of Salem’s Lot in production by Gary Dauberman, who’s writing, directing, and executive producing the feature, with producers James Wan and Michael Clear for Atomic Monster, Mark Wolper, and Roy Lee for Vertigo. Set to premiere in theaters on September 9, 2022, the upcoming Salem’s Lot adaptation cast includes John Benjamin Hickey, Alfre Woodard, Lewis Pullman, Makenzie Leigh, Spencer Treat Clark, Bill Camp, and Pilou Asbaek.

The first two episodes of Chapelwaite are also included with the Prime Video subscription for those willing to give the series a peek before getting EPIX. Check Chapelwaite’s synopsis below:

The series is set in the 1850s. It follows Captain Charles Boone (Brody), who relocates his family of three children to his ancestral home in the small, seemingly sleepy town of Preacher’s Corners, Maine after his wife dies at sea. However, Charles will soon have to confront the secrets of his family’s sordid history and fight to end the darkness that has plagued the Boones for generations.

