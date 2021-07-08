Epix has revealed the first full-length trailer for Chapelwaite, the upcoming Gothic horror series based on Stephen King's short story Jerusalem's Lot and starring Academy Award-winning actor Adrien Brody. The chilling new trailer was also released in tandem with some new key art for the TV show, featuring Brody surrounded by some particularly creepy hands.

The series, which is set in the 1850s, follows Captain Charles Boone (Brody), who moves himself and his children to his ancestral home in Preacher's Corners, Maine after the death of his wife. However, lurking within the walls of the house are secrets — and possibly even ghosts — that force Boone to confront his family's sordid past. Meanwhile, a young and driven woman named Rebecca Morgan has returned home to Preacher's Corners from college with an advance in her pocket to write a story for Atlantic Magazine. When inspiration strikes in the form of Boone and the mysterious and strange Chapelwaite Manor, Rebecca applies to be governess for his children — but that positions her not only to write the next great Gothic novel, but to uncover secrets that have also been hovering over her own family for generations.

Image via Epix

RELATED: Watch Adrien Brody as Charles Boone in the First Footage from the Chilling ‘Chapelwaite’ TV Adaptation of Stephen King's Short Story

In addition to Brody, Chapelwaite also stars Schitt's Creek actress Emily Hampshire as Rebecca Morgan. Brody serves as executive producer on the show alongside Donald De Line (Ready Player One, Wayward Pines), Jason Filardi, Peter Filardi, and Burr Steers. Both Jason and Peter Filardi serve as writers on the series. Chapelwaite is produced by EPIX Studios.

Chapelwaite will premiere August 22 at 10 p.m. ET on Epix. Check out the full trailer and new key art below:

KEEP READING: Why 'Misery' Hammers Harder in 2020

Share Share Tweet Email

'Scream' Has Officially Been Completed, Per Director Matt Bettinelli-Olpin The fifth 'Scream' movie will be stabbing its way into theaters near you sometime next year.

Read Next

Carly Lane (195 Articles Published) Carly Lane is an Atlanta-based writer who considers herself a lifelong Star Wars fan, newbie Trekker, diehard romance reader, nascent horror lover, and Wynonna Earp live-tweeter. She is a former contributing editor for SYFY FANGRRLS and has also written for Nerdist, Teen Vogue, Den of Geek, Motherboard, The Toast and elsewhere around the Internet. More From Carly Lane