Chappell Roan offers fans a preview of her highly anticipated new single "The Giver" through the 620-HOT-TOGO (or 1-620-468-8646) hotline. The Grammy award-winning singer-songwriter first introduced the country-pop song during her appearance on Saturday Night Live back in November of last year, though it hasn't been officially released yet. Now, Roan seems to be gearing up for the official release of "The Giver," as the singer shared through her Instagram Stories (via NME) a phone number that will give callers some snippets of the single when dialed.

Various choices will be offered once 620-HOT-TOGO is dialed by pressing specific keypads, with 1 for a dentist appointment, 2 for reaching Roan's attorney, 3 for plumbing issues, and 4 for any other construction services. Each option, of course, doesn't provide the promised services. Instead, callers will be given a preview of "The Giver" track, which has yet to receive a release date. The latest marketing campaign seems to tease the upcoming official release of the song, which could mark the singer's first single since she released the chart-topping "Good Luck, Babe!" in 2024.

