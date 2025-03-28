Chappell Roan has been having a moment lately, you could say. Actually, there’s been a hype train surrounding her (or doing continuous laps around her?) for about a year now, maybe longer, so it would be more accurate to say she’s been having many moments lately. That doesn’t make sense. But neither does Chappell Roan, in a good way. She’s enigmatic as a figure, yet eerily good at making approachable and mass-appeal pop music.

But, to continue on with how much of an outlier she is, that music still has some kind of edge to it, sometimes lyrically, even while the melodies are simultaneously so catchy and immediate. She has a devoted fanbase after only one full studio album, 2023’s The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess, and yet she’s also been provocative and willing to say things that challenge certain people, and sometimes even the industry at large. And even though she only has one album, a couple of non-album singles, and a 2017 EP (that will be completely ignored here), she already has enough memorable songs to make a ranking of the best ones worthwhile, and that’s what the following intends to do. Who knows what she’ll do next, but it will probably be great, or weird, or poppy, or unexpected, or alarming, or somehow all of the above.

10 "Super Graphic Ultra Modern Girl"

Released: September 22, 2023

Image via Discordia

So, there aren’t many Chappell Roan songs. She’s been working to get onto the scene for years, but her time on the scene is still relatively recent, as of 2025. That aforementioned debut album was released in 2023, and her popularity grew rapidly throughout 2024 (that was probably her year, more so than 2023). Anyway, all that necessitates the selection of some “deep cuts” if you want to rank Roan’s best songs and include 10 or more, so here's “Super Graphic Ultra Modern Girl.”

Yeah, being placed here, it’s like, the ninth-best song on an album that has 14 songs, but The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess is such a great album, that still counts for something. This one’s fun, energetic, and feels like a rather successful – and intentionally kitschy – mishmash of some genres and styles popular in the 1980s. It’s got attitude, and it’s a good song that’s potentially overshadowed by some of the other (even better) songs on the album it belongs to.

9 "Naked in Manhattan"

Released: February 18, 2022

Image via Island

In the same boat as “Super Graphic Ultra Modern Girl” is “Naked in Manhattan,” which might qualify for “deep cut” status even more than that aforementioned song, given this song is the third-last on the album. 14 tracks is quite a lot for a pop album, but “Naked in Manhattan,” as track #12, is strong enough pop to keep the energy going at this later stage. And it is pretty well-paced as an album, with the second half not being far off the first half quality-wise.

Anyway, “Naked in Manhattan” is most memorable for its hook, which has Roan singing “Touch me” more often than the phrase is probably said in The Rocky Horror Picture Show. Given Roan’s drag queen–influenced aesthetic, it might well be a reference to the movie (the song's shout-out to Mean Girls is more explicit). In the end, “touch me” is said 39 times in just three and a half minutes, which works out to one “touch me” every 5.