Chappell Roan is back and she’s turning up the country heat. This Friday, March 14, the Grammy winner released her hotly anticipated new single, “The Giver.” Inspired by the country artists Roan grew up on, “The Giver” is a percussive, sapphic anthem for the ladies fed up with the selfish men in their lives. Over a banjo and fiddle, Roan delivers on the sexy metaphors, letting the ladies know she’s not going to leave them unsatisfied like these “country boy quitters” will.

“'Cause you ain't got to tell me / It's just in my nature / So take it like a taker / 'Cause, baby, I'm a giver,” Roan sings on the song’s chorus.

Roan first performed “The Giver” back on Saturday Night Live in November 2024, and fans have been waiting for the studio verson of the song with bated breath. Over the past few weeks, Roan has teased the song with billboards and posters, featuring her dressed as a dentist, a lawyer, a plumber, a detective, and a construction worker — suggesting that no matter how difficult the task is, she will, in fact, get the job done.

What’s Next For Chappell Roan?

Roan’s 2023 album The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess became an instant classic among fans, spawning hits like “Hot to Go,” “Red Wine Supernova,” and “Pink Pony Club.” The album, along with her 2024 standalone single “Good Luck, Babe!,” played a big role in her earning the Best New Artist award at this year’s Grammy's. Roan has teased that she’s been hard at work making new music, but what does this all mean? Is a new EP or album on the way?

In the official lyric video for “The Giver,” a vintage video game screen appears, with what seems to be the name of five songs — “To Be Yours,” “Read & Make Out,” “Good Luck, Babe!,” “The Giver,” and “The Subway.” As of now, “Good Luck, Babe!” and “The Giver” are the only two songs of these five to be given official streaming releases. A demo of “Read & Make Out” was released on a vinyl edition of “Good Luck, Babe!” and Roan has performed “The Subway” several times during her tours and festival appearances. Could this be the tracklist to an upcoming EP, or a partial listing for her sophomore album? Noticeably absent on the supposed tracklist is “Fix it in the Morning,” a demo of which is set to appear on a vinyl edition of “The Giver.”

But while we wait for CR2, “The Giver” is bound to be one of the songs of our hot, queer summer.

