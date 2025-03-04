The past year proved monumental for Chappell Roan. After garnering a large fan base with her 2024 single “Good Luck, Babe!,” fans quickly discovered the other works in her catalog, including her 2023 album The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess. But this month, fans of Roan are finally getting new music. On Tuesday, March 4, the Grammy-winning artist took to Instagram to announce the release date of her upcoming single, “The Giver.”

While this will mark the first time “The Giver” will be available for purchase and streaming, it won’t be the first time fans have heard it. Roan first performed the song on November 2, 2024, when she appeared on Saturday Night Live as that episode’s musical guest. The song is sexy, lesbian love song with country influence, as well as some not-so-subtle double entendres. “You ain't got to tell me / It's just in my nature / So take it like a taker, 'cause, baby, I'm a giver / Ain't no need to hurry, 'cause, baby, I deliver / Ain't no country boy quitter / I get the job done,” sings Roan on the song’s chorus.

With new music finally on the way, fans are eager for Roan’s follow-up to Midwest Princess. While she’s keeping tight-lipped on details, Roan did recently offer some insight into her creative process.

The Making of Chappell Roan’s New Song "The Giver"

In Roan’s post announcing “The Giver,” she revealed that the song was co-written with Dan Nigro, who produced a fair portion of Midwest Princess. She revealed that the song’s sounds were inspired by the kind of music the people around her listened to while she was growing up. “[Nigro and I have] never done a country song and I have such a special place in my heart for country music,” Roan wrote in the post’s caption. “I grew up listening to it every morning and afternoon on my school bus and had it swirling around me at bon fires, grocery stores and karaoke bars.”

Fans will probably have the song memorized, as many have already watched the SNL performance over and over again. But with an actual release date, it looks like a new era may be underway. Roan continued, revealing that she’s still hard at work on new music — and that “The Giver” isn’t necessarily an indication of what her next album will sound like. “Many people have asked if this means I’m making a country album???,” Roan wrote. “My answer is.. hmm right now I’m just making songs that make me feel happy and fun and The Giver is my take on [country] xoxo may the classic country divas lead their genre, I am just here to twirl and do a little gay yodel for yall.”

The announcement comes just a month after the 67th Annual Grammy Awards, during which Roan won Best New Artist. With such an accolade to her credit, as well as fans waiting with bated breath, the stakes are high for Roan’s new music.

“The Giver” will be released on Thursday, March 13 at 8 p.m. ET.

